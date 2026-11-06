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More Trump Aides Eye the Exits After Election Bloodbath

The rats continue to jump ship.

Donald Trump presses his lips together while sitting at the Resolute Desk
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Donald Trump’s midterm bust has even his White House aides eyeing the exit.

“There is no holding back on the desire to leave now,” one former White House official told MS NOW Friday. “Some are making calls to try and jump ship.”

What happened on Tuesday has been described by some Republicans as an “extinction-level” event, as Democrats scooped up areas of the country that have been historically seen as deep-red, according to the news outlet. A White House official told MS NOW that the election results had amounted to “the worst-case scenario.”

But as Trump approaches the lame duck portion of his second term, some members of his staff are looking for an off-ramp out of MAGAworld.

“In this current trajectory, there’s no shot this is salvageable,” a former White House official in touch with current staffers told MS NOW, speaking on the matter of the MAGA agenda. “What is the president’s focus these last two years? It’s probably renovations.”

Trump has obsessed over his legacy throughout his second term, a fixation easily illustrated by the long list of vanity projects he’s cooked up instead of fulfilling the difficult job of steering the nation. So far, Trump has razed the White House East Wing, started construction on a $600 million ballroom (the price of which keeps growing), proposed a 250-foot “Triumphal Arch,” gutted the Lincoln bathroom, transformed the Palm Room from a lush green foyer into a sterile lobby, and mowed down Jackie Kennedy Onassis’s famous Rose Garden.

The administration also spent more than $16 million on an unsuccessful and rushed renovation of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, took a sledgehammer to the Harry S. Truman Bowling Alley, indiscriminately axed trees in the Washington area, and destroyed the Kennedy Center in a futile attempt to attach Trump’s name to the living memorial.

“There is no holding back on the desire to leave now,” the former official continued. “Some are making calls to try and jump ship.” Others are reportedly seeking out legal counsel as a “precaution,” the official told MS NOW.

Another former official summed up the current atmosphere succinctly: “Pain.”

“Everybody’s going to start infighting,” they told MS NOW.

Hafiz Rashid/
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Two Top Justice Department Officials Jump Ship on the Same Day

Top Trump officials are fleeing after Republicans’ complete wipeout this election.

John Eisenberg official portrait
John Eisenberg
U.S. Department of Justice
John Eisenberg

On the heels of assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon’s departure Thursday, two more leading officials from the Department of Justice are resigning.

Politico reports that John Eisenberg, the assistant attorney general in charge of national security, and Jason Quiñones, the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Florida, are both leaving the DOJ. Eisenberg oversaw cases relating to espionage, leak investigations, and terrorism, and was also involved in the prosecution of former Trump national security adviser (turned Trump critic) John Bolton earlier this year for illegally retaining classified materials.

Quiñones oversaw an investigation into former CIA Director John Brennan over his statements to Congress about Russian interference in the 2016 election. Quiñones was also overseeing the prosecution of former Cuban President Raúl Castro. In a statement, Attorney General Todd Blanche said, “We are grateful for Jason’s leadership in combating violent crime, drug trafficking, sex trafficking, and transnational crime.”

“Jason has served the Department multiple times over his distinguished career, and we thank him for his service to this country,” Blanche said.

This is a developing story.

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Elon Musk’s Dumbest Product Is Coming to an End

Farewell to the Cybertruck.

A Cybertruck is parked on the street
Creative Touch Imaging Ltd./NurPhoto/Getty Images

The era of Elon Musk’s Cybertruck is finally coming to an end: After years of persistently weak sales, the technocrat’s polarizing mini tanks are officially headed out of production.

Musk announced Friday that Tesla’s Texas plant would cease production in the middle of next year in order to build CyberCab, the company’s self-driving taxi.

Since launching Cybertruck in 2023, Tesla has consistently struggled to meet the vehicle’s sales target of 200,000 per year. In the third quarter of 2026, the company only sold 8,300 “other models,” which includes the Cybertruck. Ahead of the vehicle’s initial release, Musk fretted on an earnings call: “We dug our own grave with Cybertruck.”

Musk’s metal monstrosities became the unfortunate symbol of Donald Trump’s second term, after Musk bought the president’s way back into the White House in 2024. Musk spent twice as much to buy this week’s midterm elections for Republicans, but he’d have been just as well off if he’d lit the cash on fire.

The announcement comes as Tesla’s shares declined 11 percent Thursday, following a Democratic sweep in the midterm elections that flipped both chambers of Congress blue. Evidently, investors are concerned that Musk could face new congressional probes and harsher regulations. The aggregate market cap losses for Tesla and SpaceX came to more than $420 billion since Tuesday’s close, CNBC reported.

Musk has used his proximity to Trump to boost his many businesses, including Tesla cars, which Trump showed off at the White House like a hacky used car salesman. In some cases, the administration even pressured foreign governments into approving Musk’s products.

Democrats have signaled they plan to investigate Musk’s shady leadership of the defunct Department of Government Efficiency, his companies’ lucrative contracts with the federal government, and his alleged role in cutting Ukraine’s Starlink access, perhaps on behalf of his close friend Russian President Vladimir Putin.

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Trump Obsesses Over Triumphal Arch After Judge Blocks Construction

The president is focused on another pointless construction project as the Republican Party tries to pick up the pieces after the election.

Demonstrators protest around a large cardboard rendering of President Donald Trump’s proposed “triumphal arch" with a giant red X on it.
Demonstrators protest against President Donald Trump’s proposed “triumphal arch” at Memorial Circle in Washington, D.C., October 1.
Mehmet Eser/Anadolu/Getty Images
Demonstrators protest against President Donald Trump’s proposed “triumphal arch” at Memorial Circle in Washington, D.C., October 1.

President Trump is still fixated on his triumphal arch even after a federal court halted its construction on Thursday.

In a 33-page ruling, U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan wrote that no construction can take place on the arch for 14 days while other legal proceedings play out, which she said were likely to succeed because, unsurprisingly, the Trump administration didn’t follow the legal processes before beginning the project.

The ruling came hours after the National Capital Planning Commission, packed with Trump allies, voted to approve the project in an 8-4 vote, ignoring eight hours of comments opposing the measure from concerned residents, veterans, and lawmakers. But there are multiple lawsuits hoping to stop the project for good: one from a group of Vietnam War veterans and an architectural historian, as well as a joint lawsuit from the District of Columbia and Virginia governments.

Meanwhile, Trump seems unphased. The official White House X account posted an AI rendering of the arch on Memorial Circle in Washington, D.C., Friday morning along with a link to triumphalarch.com, a website full of Trump’s praises and reasons for the project.

X screenshot The White House @WhiteHouse A Monument to the American Spirit. The Military Triumphal Arch will honor the heroes who gave everything for our nation - a monumental tribute to America’s first 250 years & a symbol of the next 250. A legacy of freedom. A future without limits. 📲 https://Triumphalarch.com (AI rendering)

The project’s opponents have complained about how the massive building will overshadow Arlington National Cemetery and obstruct the view of the Lincoln Memorial. But Trump doesn’t care about that, or what the courts say about his project. He also seems to be disregarding the message Americans sent in Tuesday’s elections, as he pushes ahead with an unnecessary vanity project and his party is left in shambles. Meanwhile, Democrats are gearing up on how to stop him.

“I urge all officials and firms involved with this illegal project to consider the legal hazards they may be facing by advancing it, because, in case you hadn’t heard, we’ll soon have a new Congress that takes the rule of law very seriously,” Democratic Representative Jared Huffman warned at the planning commission meeting Thursday.

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Laura Loomer Goes on “Hiatus” After Bombshell Revelation on Paid Posts

The unofficial Trump adviser and conservative social media influencer announced she’s taking a break at quite the moment.

Laura Loomer with full MAGA face (a lot of filler)
Laura Loomer
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc/Getty Images
Laura Loomer

Right-wing influencer Laura Loomer announced she is taking a “brief hiatus” from her Loomer Unleashed podcast just hours after a Trump administration adviser exposed her for being paid to post some of her manic, hateful content.

It all started on Thursday, when Alex Bruesewitz, who is behind much of Trump’s digital media strategy, took aim at conservative social media influencers following the GOP’s massive midterm election loss.

“Believe it or not attacking Democrats over their relationships with a streamer (Hasan Piker) wasn’t an effective hit,” Bruesewitz posted, not mentioning Loomer by name. “GOP candidates probably shouldn’t take messaging advice from fringe right-wing ‘influencers’ moving forward.”

Loomer took the bait.

“But they should take their advice and meetings with @TuckerCarlson instead?… It’s completely reasonable for people to be appalled with Democrat candidates campaigning with a guy who said America deserved 9/11. Hasan Piker regularly makes comments in support of jihadi groups,” she wrote. “What wasn’t helpful was your friend Tucker Carlson essentially endorsing Abdul El-Sayed over Mike Rogers and using his show to tell people to not support Rogers just a few weeks out from an election. But we all know you will never condemn your buddy Tucker.”

“Laura, you are basically the Republican version of Hasan Piker. Democrats over the years have attacked Republicans for affiliating with you. Those weren’t effective hits either,” Bruesewitz replied. “Voters simply don’t care enough about ‘influencers’ or streamers. lol”

Loomer took offense to that, claiming that she was not an influencer and criticizing Bruesewitz for his association with Omeed Malik, a conservative venture capitalist and major Republican donor.

“I’m a journalist and an opposition researcher Alex. What are you? What is it that you do for Omeed Malik exactly? He’s a Muslim right? Half Iranian and half Pakistani if I’m not mistaken,” Loomer fired back. “Is that why you have such an issue with the things I say about Islam?”

“Okay lol. But is it common for journalists to get paid for their opinions and tweets?”

“You say ‘Okay lol.’ Not sure why you are laughing. I recall last year your company X strategies reached out to me asking me for help. Do you deny that? What is so funny? I guess I don’t get the joke,” Loomer said, admitting that she was indeed paid to tweet. “You loved sharing my journalistic reports during the 2023/2024 DeSantis-Trump primary too. What changed?”

“No I don’t deny that. I’ve paid you for tweets before. I haven’t for at least a year though,” Bruesewitz wrote back. “I also know you still get paid by others for tweets so I do think it’s fair to refer to you as an ‘influencer.’ What percentage of your tweets are paid for?”

Screenshot X Alex Bruesewitz 🇺🇸 @alexbruesewitz No I don’t deny that. I’ve paid you for tweets before. I haven’t for at least a year though. I also know you still get paid by others for tweets so I do think it’s fair to refer to you as an “influencer.” What percentage of your tweets are paid for?

Loomer had no direct response to Bruesweitz’s question, instead accusing him of having ties to the Qatari government.

This a massive allegation, further confirming that much of what we see on social media is privately paid for and manufactured by people with a particular political bias.

Hours later, Loomer announced a “one to two month show hiatus.”

“I’m getting married, and I want to give this exciting part of my life the time that it deserves, as I’ve spent a lot of time fighting for our country, and for President Trump—sometimes at the expense of my own personal life,” she said.

The hiatus, of course, also comes after Loomer posted 119 times on X in less than 28 hours following the election results, according to an analysis by Newsweek.

While some online chalked up Loomer’s break to the Republican midterm upset, others noted that it also occurred right after the revelation about her undisclosed paid content. We still don’t know how much she might’ve been paid, or who else is paying her.

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