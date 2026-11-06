More Trump Aides Eye the Exits After Election Bloodbath

What happened on Tuesday has been described by some Republicans as an “extinction-level” event, as Democrats scooped up areas of the country that have been historically seen as deep-red, according to the news outlet. A White House official told MS NOW that the election results had amounted to “the worst-case scenario.”

But as Trump approaches the lame duck portion of his second term, some members of his staff are looking for an off-ramp out of MAGAworld.

“In this current trajectory, there’s no shot this is salvageable,” a former White House official in touch with current staffers told MS NOW, speaking on the matter of the MAGA agenda. “What is the president’s focus these last two years? It’s probably renovations.”