Abdul El-Sayed Launches “Habibi PAC” Days After Winning Election
El-Sayed, who will become the first ever Muslim senator, is planning to raise money to push the progressive movement forward.
Days after defeating Republican Mike Rogers in Michigan’s Senate election—overcoming $38 million in American Israel Public Affairs Committee funds, a tidal wave of bigotry and Islamophobia, and an eleventh-hour betrayal by Democratic Representative Haley Stevens—Dr. Abdul El-Sayed has launched the “Habibi PAC.”
A Federal Election Commission filing shows that the first Muslim to ever be elected to the U.S. Senate made the PAC official on Thursday. The leadership PAC is not connected to his campaign and will allow him to raise money for other candidates, perhaps a sign of greater political ambitions.
Habibi, meaning “my beloved” in Arabic, is a term of endearment that El-Sayed has used often during his campaign, even using it to refer to Vice President JD Vance in his victory speech early Wednesday morning.
“JD, habibi, there is this delicious irony in the fact that you’re constitutionally obligated to swear me in in January,” El-Sayed said.