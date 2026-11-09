MAGA Crashes Out After Trump Says He’s Too Hard on Immigration
Donald Trump made the claim right after promoting Stephen Miller to chief of staff. Everyone be serious.
The president is claiming he’ll take a softer tone on immigration now that Stephen Miller, his despotic deportation chief, is his chief of staff—and his longtime MAGA allies are not happy with the unexpected switch-up.
Donald Trump appeared decidedly more diplomatic as he plotted out his new position post-midterms during a sit-down 60 Minutes interview that aired Sunday. Speaking with host Ross Douthat, Trump singled out immigration as the one thing he’s looking forward to working on with the incoming Democratic majority in Congress, claiming that his previous positions were “too tough.”
“Do you think immigration hurt you in the midterms? Do you think the crackdown hurt you?” asked Douthat.
“I think it both helped and hurt,” Trump said, adding that he believed his deportation policies “hurt” him.
Then, in an incredible policy reversal, the president suggested that he could see a potentially viable pathway in which working, taxpaying, undocumented immigrants are offered a separate legal status.
“But there’s a group of people that I would say on the sort of pretty far right that would like everybody taken out,” Trump said.
“Do any of those people work in your administration? Are they in the building with us right now?” asked Douthat, to which Trump simply responded, “Yes.”
The interview was filmed an hour before news broke that Trump had tapped Miller to replace his notorious “ice maiden,” former White House chief of staff Susie Wiles. Trump had reportedly decided weeks earlier that Wiles would play the fall guy for Republican’s seismic midterm losses.
MAGA Republicans were aghast by the president’s newly sanitized take on his own immigration policies.
“Come again?” posted Fox News host Tomi Lahren, reacting to the interview clip.
“If President Trump softens on immigration enforcement, it will be a disaster,” commented former Trump adviser Steve Cortes.
“Stephen Miller needs to CLEAN HOUSE of advisors, because this is a HORRIBLE take,” wrote far-right commentator Nick Sortor. “WITHOUT DEPORTATIONS, OUR COUNTRY IS GONE. PERIOD. ICE IS NOT THE PROBLEM. THEY’RE THE SOLUTION.”
But it’s highly unlikely that Miller—the architect of some of Trump’s most horrific immigration policies—would actually bend to such an idea.
Miller was fundamental in crafting policies from Trump’s first term including separating families at the border, terminating the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program, and the executive orders that amounted to Trump’s Muslim ban. In May 2025, Miller issued a tyrannical order to his Immigration and Customs Enforcement underlings, directing them to arrest a minimum of 3,000 immigrants per day.
On its face, the duality appears to be an easy opportunity for Trump to sidestep blame (yet again) for his unpopular immigration policies, while still administratively green-lighting the agenda.