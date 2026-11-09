MAGA Crashes Out After Trump Says He’s Too Hard on Immigration

Q: If I said Joe Biden is the part owner of a company and it has all of these investments from the Middle East, you would say that sounds corrupt, right? Trump: Well, he did have a lot of different things. Q: Sure, but why is it different for you? Trump: Because I know nothing about it. I made a lot of money before. Q: But then why do you need the money? Why not just divest, walk away? Trump: I do. Q: No, you didn’t. Trump: I have a company. My sons are in the company. It’s hard to say to them, don’t do anything anymore for four years because I’m president. Q: But you could divest from the company yourself and let them do whatever they want. That’s all. You’re not, like, sitting in the Oval Office thinking, Thank God I have that $50 million in World Liberty Financial, right? Trump: How do you divest from cash? Q: Do you think the people—the people who are investing in the company that you co-own with your sons, who are coming from foreign countries, who want things from your government—don’t you think they think that they are buying influence? Trump: I don’t know, but that’s true. Look, every president has a problem. You have people, and they work for you. And guys like you cover them, and you do profiles on them, and they become like everybody thinks that Trump loves them and everything else, which in some cases is true and some cases are not. This is true for every president, going back to George Washington. Q: Every president has not owned a cryptocurrency company, however. Trump: But they own something, whatever crypto was at the time. Okay, you know, there’s crypto. And before that, there was oil. Okay. And every president has had this problem. https://t.co/dJTdsnK9zr