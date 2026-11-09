Protests Erupt as ICE Agents Block Ambulances From Hospital
Los Angeles Mayor-elect Nithya Raman joined the protests.
Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents showed up at a hospital in Los Angeles on Saturday and blocked off the ambulance entrance.
KABC-TV, a Los Angeles TV station, reports that ICE showed up at about midnight at Adventist Health White Memorial Medical Center with a person in custody who needed medical treatment in the emergency room. A hospital spokesperson said federal agents blocked the entrance to the ER for two hours.
“When agents formed a line across our ambulance entrance, which we did not request nor authorize, we diverted ambulances to nearby hospitals for about two hours to ensure every patient received timely, respectful, and culturally sensitive care,” the spokesperson told NBC Los Angeles.
Protesters soon showed up to object to the presence of ICE agents at the hospital, and one of the demonstrators, a teenage girl, was reportedly pepper sprayed by agents and needed medical attention.
Los Angeles Mayor-elect Nithya Raman showed up at the hospital as well. “What happened last night at this hospital was an affront to the wishes of the American people and to the people of Los Angeles,” she later said.
First Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California Bill Essayli (whose appointment was ruled illegal last month) attacked Raman in an X post.
“I know you’re new to this, but facts matter. ICE was there to get medical treatment for a detainee who requested to see a doctor. I assume you support federal agents providing medical care to illegal immigrants in custody?” Essayli wrote. “As a public official, you should know the applicable laws. Agents are enforcing federal immigration laws passed by Congress. As mayor, you have no say in federal affairs. It’s called the Supremacy Clause. I can send you a copy of the U.S. Constitution if you’d like to study up.”
The city’s outgoing Mayor Karen Bass also condemned ICE’s actions.
“A hospital should be the one place where people feel safe. No one should have to think twice about receiving care or fear that a loved one’s treatment could be interrupted because of their immigration status,” Bass posted on X. “I condemn ICE’s actions and call on the Trump Administration to stop all immigration enforcement in and around health care facilities. Hospital leadership also had a duty to step in right away to protect patients and neighbors, and by all appearances, that did not happen.”
Hospital president Daniel Fontura said that agents entered the hospital and wanted to be present when doctors were speaking with the patient in ICE custody. According to Fontura, hospital officials rebuffed the agents.
“There was a time when ICE actually wanted to break protocol and be present with the physician in that sacred physician-patient encounter and we said no,” Fontura said. He said that when ICE started to block access to ambulances and EMS vehicles, the hospital then contacted the Los Angeles Police Department for help.