Statue Mocking Trump’s Draft Dodging Pops Up After Election Defeat
The statue appeared on the National Mall just in time for Veterans Day.
Another statue commemorating Donald Trump’s mediocrity has appeared in Washington, this time mocking the moment he evaded the Vietnam War draft with a timely diagnosis of bone spurs.
The bronze installment—erected by an anonymous artist collective on the National Mall—is titled “The Foot Soldier,” and depicts the president sitting on a pedestal as he rubs his bare foot.
“We honor the service and sacrifice of our commander in chief, Donald J. Trump,” reads a plaque just underneath the guerilla monument. “He’s a soldier in spirit, who marched to the front lines of dodging the draft, armed with a perfect diagnosis of bone spurs.”
“We salute a leader who knows you can’t spell sacrifice without ‘I,’ and a warrior who reminds us that sometimes when you’re called to stand up, it’s best to just sit down and rest your feet,” the plaque concludes, before inscribing a quote from America’s fastidious and battle-worn leader: “I can be very military. — President Donald J. Trump.”
It’s not the first time that Trump has been immortalized by his critics. Another bronze emulation of the president materialized on the National Mall just last year, portraying Trump in a gleeful handshake with his former “best friend,” child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. The statue was named “Why Can’t We Be Friends?” and was accompanied by a similarly designed plaque that displayed four lines of poetry Trump wrote Epstein for the criminal financier’s 50th birthday.
That version was created by the incognito collective The Secret Handshake, and managed to stay on the mall for several months.
A golden incarnation of the president, titled “King of the World,” also popped up earlier this year, showcasing Trump embracing Epstein a la the famous scene from Titanic in which Jack holds Rose as she stretches out her arms at the bow of the ship.
“The tragic love story between Jack and Rose was built on luxurious travel, raucous parties, and secret nude sketches,” the statue’s plaque read at the time. “This monument honors the bond between Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein, a friendship seemingly built on luxurious travel, raucous parties, and secret nude sketches.”