Statue Mocking Trump’s Draft Dodging Pops Up After Election Defeat

“We honor the service and sacrifice of our commander in chief, Donald J. Trump,” reads a plaque just underneath the guerilla monument. “He’s a soldier in spirit, who marched to the front lines of dodging the draft, armed with a perfect diagnosis of bone spurs.”

“We salute a leader who knows you can’t spell sacrifice without ‘I,’ and a warrior who reminds us that sometimes when you’re called to stand up, it’s best to just sit down and rest your feet,” the plaque concludes, before inscribing a quote from America’s fastidious and battle-worn leader: “I can be very military. — President Donald J. Trump.”

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It’s not the first time that Trump has been immortalized by his critics. Another bronze emulation of the president materialized on the National Mall just last year, portraying Trump in a gleeful handshake with his former “best friend,” child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. The statue was named “Why Can’t We Be Friends?” and was accompanied by a similarly designed plaque that displayed four lines of poetry Trump wrote Epstein for the criminal financier’s 50th birthday.