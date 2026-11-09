MAGA Rep. Asked Trump Team to Intervene in Criminal Investigation

“Stephen [Miller] is building an incredible and capable team to implement the President’s agenda and I look forward to being part of it from the outside,” Walters added.

Miller told Fox News in a statement that “While he will be leaving us, Richard will continue to help from the outside as we continue to work with all of our strength to deliver for President Trump and his courageous fight to Save America.”

Despite these conciliatory statements, it’s obvious that people are fleeing the Trump administration due to the rise of one its most reviled officials in Miller—and the likelihood of being hauled before a Democratic Congress as part of a wide-ranging investigation. The DOJ in particular is going to be in Democrats’ crosshairs, and nobody wants to spend the next two years having to lawyer up and avoid subpoenas.