MAGA Rep. Asked Trump Team to Intervene in Criminal Investigation
Outgoing Representative Andy Ogles was under investigation for alleged campaign finance law violations.
Representative Andy Ogles’s legal team pleaded with the Trump administration to drop a probe into his campaign finances. Months later, the Justice Department complied.
Emails obtained by the nonprofit organization American Oversight and published Monday by RawStory revealed that Ogles’s attorneys reached out to the then-director of the DOJ’s Weaponization Working Group, Edward Martin, to end the investigation in November 2025.
“Please see the attached letter on behalf of our client, Rep. Andy Ogles, seeking the termination of the Department’s criminal investigation into campaign finance issues that are more appropriately addressed by the FEC and the House Ethics Committee,” the email read.
Two weeks later, after no response from Martin, Ogles’s legal team followed up to prompt a written response, this time cc-ing Jordan Fox, the chief of staff to then-deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche.
“Received. Thank you,” Martin responded, signing off as “Ed.”
Months later in May, the DOJ agreed to return Ogles’s cell phone back to the Tennessee lawmaker, signalling the end of the inquiry.
It is not clear if Martin followed through on escalating Ogles’s request to DOJ higher ups, or if the request was immediately tied to the end result. But it is an alarming indication of how backdoor favors are clearly expected, and how they operate, within the Trump administration, particularly for the president’s most loyal MAGA lapdogs.
The investigation was related to discrepancies in Ogles’s 2022 campaign finance records, when he filed a report claiming that he loaned his campaign $320,000. The detail raised alarm bells in 2024, when Ogles filed another campaign finance report to acknowledge that he had only loaned the campaign $20,000.
The following year, a U.S House Congressional Ethics panel found “substantial reason to believe” that Ogles had violated federal campaign finance laws by inflating his offices’ fundraising via a personal loan. The lawmaker’s legal defense torched the FBI’s decision to claim his phone, arguing that the bureau—as a component of the executive branch—had no right to look at the personal communications of a sitting member of the legislative branch.
“Members of Congress who are political allies of the incumbent president should not be able to evade prosecution by going through improper channels to request leniency or favoritism,” interim chief counsel at American Oversight Katherine M. Kennedy wrote to Inspector General Don R. Berthiaume last month, according to RawStory.