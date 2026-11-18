The DOJ’s Latest Legal Hires All Have the Same Red Flag
The department is lowering its standards for federal prosecutors.
The Department of Justice has been hiring an unprecedented number of deeply inexperienced attorneys, many of them fresh out of law school, a ProPublica report has found.
Looking at federal court data and records, federal workforce and state bar information, and social media accounts, ProPublica found that over 50 young lawyers with fewer than three years of experience had been hired to the DOJ as assistant district attorneys, some with plans to become prosecutors. Of those 50, 20 had passed the bar exam within the last year.
“The fact that the DOJ is hiring, and indeed actively recruiting, right out of law school—it’s an astounding break with past practice,” Juliet Sorensen, a Loyola University Chicago law professor and former assistant U.S. attorney, told ProPublica. “It reflects a lowering of standards for a job that is important and requires lawyers who are meticulous, committed to doing the right thing, and bring with them experience beyond just law school.”
The second Trump administration has seen the largest departure of assistant U.S. attorneys in at least two decades, and the DOJ has seemingly been scrambling to replace the brain power that it’s lost—or at least the worker power. Elon Musk’s now-defunct Department of Government Efficiency offered employees money to leave their jobs, and by the end of January 2026, the DOJ had lost over 1,300 assistant U.S. attorneys, and replaced only about 470 of them.
By March, the department had hit its lowest numbers since 2014.
“If you are a lawyer, are interested in being an AUSA, and support President Trump and anti-crime agenda, DM me,” Chad Mizelle, who had just left his role as chief of staff at the DOJ months before, wrote on X in January, hinting that the DOJ was frantically searching for new hires.
The DOJ’s focus has also shifted to prioritize immigration cases, with cases prosecuting felony fraud and drug charges falling sharply: Amid an exodus of prosecutors in the Western District of Virginia, for example, fraud cases fell 66 percent.
And filling open slots with inexperienced lawyers will have lasting consequences, said former U.S. Attorney Barbara McQuade.
“It means that some very serious crimes will go unpunished,” McQuade told ProPublica. “It takes experienced prosecutors at the federal level to bring down corporate fraud, transnational gangs and corrupt public officials.”