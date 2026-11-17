Whatever the issue was, it appeared to be widespread across multiple products and platforms. People on social media reported problems using their Apple Pay and accessing their iCloud accounts. Apple’s system status webpage showed there were also issues with AppleCare, Apple Business, and the App Store. At Apple stores in New York City and Chicago, employees told NBC News that they had been unable to complete sales or make appointments.

Charles Schwab, a financial services company, said it had resolved an issue that temporarily downed its website Tuesday, just one day after major banks such as JP Morgan Chase and Bank of America were hit by outages.

Gmail also appeared to experience an outage Tuesday, according to Downdetector, which tracks problems with widely used technology platforms.