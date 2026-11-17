Apple Is Latest to Fall to Spiraling Outages
Users reported outages on Apple platforms, as well as for Charles Schwab and Gmail.
Even more companies experienced major system disruptions on Tuesday, following a string of technology outages that have sparked panic and confusion among Americans.
Apple said that it was addressing problems with its systems after an internal update caused some brief outages, The New York Times reported Tuesday.
Whatever the issue was, it appeared to be widespread across multiple products and platforms. People on social media reported problems using their Apple Pay and accessing their iCloud accounts. Apple’s system status webpage showed there were also issues with AppleCare, Apple Business, and the App Store. At Apple stores in New York City and Chicago, employees told NBC News that they had been unable to complete sales or make appointments.
Charles Schwab, a financial services company, said it had resolved an issue that temporarily downed its website Tuesday, just one day after major banks such as JP Morgan Chase and Bank of America were hit by outages.
Gmail also appeared to experience an outage Tuesday, according to Downdetector, which tracks problems with widely used technology platforms.
Last week, Microsoft Outlook, Workday, and the Federal Aviation Administration all had mysterious service outages. On Monday, major banks experienced problems. Earlier Tuesday, the system that the National Security Agency uses for internal communications also went down.
If people are looking to the Trump administration for answers, they may want to look elsewhere. Speaking on Fox News Monday, Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said he was 98 percent sure that these outages weren’t the results of cyberattacks, but rather than provide answers, he simply spun his own theories. And days after the national aviation ground stop, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said that he still doesn’t have any “clarity” on what caused the problem.