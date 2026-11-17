Trump’s Answer to Election Bloodbath Is Even More Renovations
Food and gas prices are still high, but Donald Trump wants more granite at the White House.
Americans turned out en masse on Election Day to vote against the Iran war and the rising cost of living, according to an analysis by senior administration officials. But rather than address public concern, Donald Trump has decided to orient his focus back toward his Washington vanity projects.
The president is breaking ground on even more construction, including spending $3 million to repave Lafayette Square and an extension to the black granite walkway he installed around the West Wing earlier this year, The Washington Post reported Tuesday.
Yet this time, the National Park Service is expected to foot the bill, according to insiders who spoke with the Post.
The White House instructed the Post to speak with the Interior Department for an official statement on the matter. The department eventually told the paper that Trump was working to fix “obvious blight” that had supposedly festered under previous, apparently neglectful administrations.
“Not only is President Donald J. Trump using his expert builder experience to make the White House beautiful now, he’s improving and restoring the grounds to greatness for future presidents to enjoy,” the department said in a statement. “President Trump should be thanked for making our nation’s capital better than how he found it.”
Trump has obsessed over his legacy throughout his second term rather than address genuine national issues, a fixation easily illustrated by the long list of vanity projects he’s cooked up instead of fulfilling the difficult job of steering the nation. Beyond the work on the new walkways, Trump has razed the White House East Wing to build a $600 million ballroom (the price of which keeps growing), advanced efforts to build a 250-foot “Triumphal Arch,” gutted the Lincoln bathroom, transformed the Palm Room from a lush green foyer into a sterile lobby, and mowed down Jackie Kennedy’s famous Rose Garden.
The administration also spent more than $16 million on an unsuccessful and rushed renovation of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, took a sledgehammer to the Harry S. Truman Bowling Alley, indiscriminately axed trees in the Washington area, and destroyed the Kennedy Center.