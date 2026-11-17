“I understand it too. I was on a plane on Friday night and got grounded, and I got sent back, and the next three flights got canceled. So I’m right up there with you,” Van Duyne replied. “People are rightly to be concerned. It seems like there’s a lot of communication missteps that have happened in the last five days.… Let’s not make it seem as if it’s a bigger deal than it is.

“Is it just happens to be happening to Microsoft, and then to Apple? Was it something bigger than that? Is it the fact that we’ve got so many people now that are using, you know, AI, and we don’t have the data capacity to be able to keep up with it?” Van Duyne continued. “They just came out with a new iPhone. What kind of drag is that causing? There could be a lot of causes for it—I would just prepare not to assume it’s the worst.”

"They just came out with a new iPhone. What kind of drag is that causing?" -- Rep. Beth Van Duyne suggests that the new iPhone, not a cyberattack, may be the cause of cyber outages https://t.co/UUTUMvloAB — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 17, 2026

Van Duyne’s rambling assertions are baseless, as people using a new iPhone or asking ChatGPT to make them a grocery list should have little to no impact on massive networks that millions of Americans were using every day with few issues before last week. The possibility of a cyberattack is a reasonable question to raise when multiple large banks, Microsoft, the Federal Aviation Administration, the National Security Agency, and several other technology services have all experienced outages in the past few days. A new iPhone entering the market is not.