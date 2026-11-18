Trump Is Turning on JD Vance Over Election Wipeout Comments
And Donald Trump has apparently settled on his new heir apparent: Marco Rubio.
Rubio’s hot; Vance is, well, not.
Or at least, that’s what President Donald Trump is saying. After Vice President JD Vance stuck a shiv in Trump’s back with a lengthy X post the morning after the Republican Party was decimated from Mississippi to Maine, Trump has suddenly lost interest in his right-hand man.
“How hot is Marco, right?” the president said at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit in the Philippines on Tuesday, where the secretary of state is playing a prominent role. “Is Marco doing a great job? He’s been fantastic.”
Vance, the erstwhile crown prince to the MAGA throne, wasn’t mentioned. The president has also been praising Rubio behind closed doors and suggesting that he could be a good presidential candidate, according to sources who spoke with The New York Times.
The spotlight moved to Rubio after Vance directly blamed the president’s war in Iran for Republicans’ midterm losses.
“If you’d like to argue it was worth it, that losing the Senate for the next 6 years was worth it, then do so. Argue it was a worthwhile cost to pay. Agree or disagree, that’s at least honest,” the vice president wrote in his X post. “But everyone knows why we lost. And any honest conversation about where we go from here must start there.”
Trump, on the other hand, argued that Republicans lost because he himself was not on the ticket. He told reporters that “a lot of people didn’t like” Vance’s comments about the war.
In the weeks since the elections, Republican confidants have reportedly advised Vance to consider sitting out of the 2028 presidential race entirely, and the vice president has tied himself in knots trying to salvage his future. He told Fox News’s Laura Ingraham Monday that the “fundamental reality is we have accomplished an extraordinary amount,” and insisted there is no “daylight” between himself and the president on the war.
“It’s very hard to get me to say that I have any amount of sympathy for JD Vance because he put himself in this position,” Rob Flaherty, a former deputy campaign manager to Kamala Harris, told the Times. “But you do have to feel for him because he’s stuck. When you’re the vice president, you’re stuck. In the Harris situation, there was not much you can actually do to separate yourself.”