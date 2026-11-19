The Department of Justice initially sought to dismiss the case, but in August it intervened before the final fact-finding period with a proposal that would pay 250 times the legal limit of $1,000 for such cases.

The five plaintiffs included Shelby Lowman, a golf pro at Trump National Golf Club Hudson Valley, as well as Safe Harbor, a company connected to the president’s media business without a website or public presence. These plaintiffs alleged that the IRS and government contractor Booz Allen Hamilton had failed to securely safeguard their financial information—the same charges that Trump had levied against the IRS in his own $10 million lawsuit.

That lawsuit had resulted in the creation of the president’s $1.776 billion slush fund, paving the way for government payouts to anyone the administration saw fit. The fund was supposed to have been killed by court order months ago.