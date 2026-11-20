ICE Violates Court Order in Rush to Build New Detention Camp
New Jersey officials confirmed the unsanctioned activity days after Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin played dumb about it in a House hearing.
Immigration and Customs Enforcement spent $31 million on a contract to turn a New Jersey warehouse into a detention facility—in violation of a judge’s order.
In a filing Friday, the state of New Jersey argued that ICE had produced documents indicating that on November 5, the agency entered into a contract committing $31 million in taxpayer funds toward renovating a warehouse in Roxbury. The state argued that the contract violates a court’s May order to halt construction on the facility until the agency conducts necessary environmental reviews, and asked the court to intervene.
New Jersey and the town of Roxbury sued to stop construction in March, arguing that the construction could not proceed without environmental reviews. In May, U.S. District Judge Jamel K. Semper signed an agreement between federal immigration and state officials to pause the project pending the completion of those checks.
Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin had a tense interaction with New Jersey Representative Analilia Mejia Wednesday, as he struggled to answer simple questions about the project’s timeline.
“Has there been an environmental review conducted? Yes or no?” Mejia pressed during a House Homeland Security Committee hearing.
“We’re still going through all the requirements right now,” Mullin replied.
“Okay, so that’s a no?” she asked. She then requested that Mullin commit to submitting a timeline for the environmental review, conversion, and opening of the facility.
“What is statutorily required of us, we will do,” Mullin said, telling the New Jersey Democrat he’d have to get back to her with the answers.
After ICE purchased the vacant warehouse without notifying Roxbury’s leadership, residents of the town widely opposed the construction. Even the Republican-dominated Roxbury Township Council voted unanimously to oppose ICE’s plans to build a detention facility there. Others fiercely protested the project, citing reports of human rights abuses at Delaney Hall, another ICE facility in New Jersey.
Despite the ongoing legal challenges, local pushback, and a federal watchdog investigation, the Department of Homeland Security has signaled that it intends to proceed with the construction of warehouse megaprisons in other states, including Texas and Maryland. Meanwhile, ICE previously has shot down plans to build facilities that are more humane.