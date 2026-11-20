But it’s not like the lawsuit had legs to begin with. A federal judge dismissed the case earlier this month, determining that the government had offered “no workable plan” to retabulate the election results in favor of the Republican incumbent.

The lawsuit was a flagrant attempt by the White House to prevent a Democrat from flipping Alaska’s typically red Senate seat. It did not work. The race was called in favor of Mary Peltola late Tuesday, marking the first time in 18 years that Alaska has elected a Democrat to the Senate.

“The case is now moot,” the DOJ’s third-ranking official, associate Attorney General Stanley Woodward, said in the latest legal filing. “There is, accordingly, no need to delve into standing or the merits of the United States’ claims.”