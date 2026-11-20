Trump DOJ Forced to Admit Defeat Over Alaska Senate Race
Donald Trump threatened to sue if Mary Peltola won. Now that she has, he’s backing down.
The Trump administration’s Alaska election challenge is dead and gone.
The Justice Department dropped its lawsuit against the Last Frontier State Thursday night, ending its quest to potentially block the certification of votes in Alaska’s Senate race. In a court filing, the agency noted that the legal effort was pointless now that the election was over and ballots could no longer be separated between the two Senate candidates in question: Republican Senator Dan S. Sullivan and Independent candidate Dan Sullivan Jr.
But it’s not like the lawsuit had legs to begin with. A federal judge dismissed the case earlier this month, determining that the government had offered “no workable plan” to retabulate the election results in favor of the Republican incumbent.
The lawsuit was a flagrant attempt by the White House to prevent a Democrat from flipping Alaska’s typically red Senate seat. It did not work. The race was called in favor of Mary Peltola late Tuesday, marking the first time in 18 years that Alaska has elected a Democrat to the Senate.
“The case is now moot,” the DOJ’s third-ranking official, associate Attorney General Stanley Woodward, said in the latest legal filing. “There is, accordingly, no need to delve into standing or the merits of the United States’ claims.”
The situation has turned into a major nothingburger for Republicans, who spent months accusing Democrats of election fraud and of attempting to sow confusion about the ballot ahead of Election Day. It’s also a loss for Donald Trump, who was not only gung ho about the operation but also personally directed the DOJ to sue Alaska and its election officials.
In the end, Peltola won the Last Frontier State with a whopping 50.1 percent of the vote, besting the Republican incumbent (who received 45.8 percent of the vote) by more than four percentage points and hitting the threshold to avoid counting ranked votes. Sullivan Jr., meanwhile, amassed just 1.7 percent of the vote. As it turns out, combining the vote count for the two Sullivans—as Republicans wanted—wouldn’t have made any difference at all.