EMBARRASSING on the world stage: Donald Trump falls asleep during the APEC summit in China https://t.co/yTmBWYIHxh — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) November 19, 2026

Trump has struggled to keep his eyes open at a series of public events in recent months, dozing off during a health care announcement at the White House, an Oval Office press conference on fraud, another announcing a new steel plant in Iowa, a roundtable on cybercrime, and the signing ceremony for his executive order changing the childhood vaccine schedule, as well as after getting excited about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s birthday, and repeatedly during the 9/11 memorial event at the Pentagon. This, plus his strange walking pattern and the needle marks on his hands, has medical experts concerned. The man’s health is not trending upward.

The president’s allies, however, insist that he’s doing just fine. Wrote White House communications director Stephen Cheung on X Thursday: “Fake News! President Trump was looking at papers in front of him while the speaker made remarks. You can clearly see his eyes move back and forth.” (No, you cannot.)

“This is why the people despise media so much. They constantly lie,” Cheung wrote, lying.