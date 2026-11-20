Trump Admits He Only Cares If Putin Is His Friend, Not America’s
The president cares more about his personal relationship than U.S. interests.
Is Vladimir Putin a friend to the U.S.? President Donald Trump isn’t sure.
Speaking to reporters on Friday, the president was asked to elaborate on not only his personal relationship with the Russian president, but America’s relationship.
“You said that Putin is your friend,” CNN’s Kaitlan Collins said to Trump, referring to Trump’s enthusiastic greeting to Putin on Wednesday. “Russia, of course, is Iran’s biggest ally. Do you believe Putin is a friend to America?”
“I can’t speak to America,” Trump said.
Trump just returned from a summit with Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping that reportedly resulted in no strategic breakthroughs or peace plans—but did result in a photo-op around a very big table, according to The New York Times. According to Trump, he and Putin have bonded over the “Russia hoax.”
“I’ve been dealing with Putin with the fake Russia, Russia, Russia hoax, and to be honest he was very nice about it,” Trump continued. Carrying on with his familiar tirade, he said, “It was a rigged hoax. It was a hoax that was made up by the Democrats, and it probably helped me win the election, re-win the election.”
Trump seems more interested in personal friends than allies—although Putin doesn’t seem like a wise choice for either.