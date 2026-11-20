Ms. Mejia: Thank you. Mr. Secretary, while DHS initially abandoned plans to convert a Roxbury warehouse into a detention camp in Roxbury, New Jersey, it has since reversed course. Can you please share a timeline for this conversion and a timeline for its anticipated opening? Markwayne Mullin: We were wanting to not have to do that. We're trying to work with your governor. Ms. Mejia: Timeline only, sir. But I'm just saying to explain to you, we're trying not to have to do that because of the circumstances working with your governor. It forced us to. We're still putting it out for bid. Once we get the bid complete, we'll let you know. Got it. So you don't have a timeline. Has any work, any conversion work begun at the facility? Right now, we're still looking out and trying to figure out what is the best approach forward. So should I take that as a no? We haven't started full construction, no. We're looking at what we need to do for the bidding. So full construction means partial construction has begun? No, full construction means that all we're doing is putting it out for bid right now. Let me ask this again very clearly. Has any work to convert Roxbury, the Roxbury warehouse, into a detention camp? Has any work begun? Markwayne Mullin: Ma'am, don't call it a detention camp. Those are ridiculous words that you're using. Okay, reclaiming my time. May I ask, according to a court order, any conversion work is restricted pending an environmental review. Has that review been conducted? As I said, this is part of the bid process. So we're still taking it. So that's a no? Ma'am, I said we're putting it out for bid and that's part of it. Sir, it is such a clear question. Ms. Mejia: Has there been an environmental review conducted? Yes or no? We're still going through all the requirements right now. Okay, so that's a no? Markwayne Mullin: I don't know if it's been completed or not. Okay, I don't know. That's a fair answer. Okay, so let me ask, again, ICE had admitted that they had detained 14 individuals at Roxbury on September 4th and September 8th for processing. Can you share, Ms. Mejia: have any detainees ever been brought inside of the warehouse? Ma'am, Markwayne Mullin: I'm not familiar with it, as they have. I don't know. Okay, so you don't know. Do Ms. Mejia: you know if your officers, ICE agents, anyone under your jurisdiction, are they informed about any court decisions about a facility like Roxbury, i.e. would they know that there is a court order saying this facility is not to be used? Markwayne Mullin: That communication would be with the acting director and I don't know if he's informed all his employees. Ms. Mejia: Okay, may I ask, since September 8th, have any detainees been brought to the site either inside or outside during any moment of your tenure? Ma'am, Markwayne Mullin: if you'd like, I can take that and get it back to you. Oh, I would love that. I get all these questions back to you. I would love that, actually. Can Ms. Mejia: you, may I make a request, will you commit to submitting to this committee, to my office, and to the state of New Jersey your timeline for the conversion, your timeline for the environmental review, and your timeline, anticipated timeline for an opening of this facility? Markwayne Mullin: What does statutory required of us, we will do. Ms. Mejia: Okay, you just said that you would share information and now I'm asking for three pieces of information. You just, you said that you would share the information on the environment. You asked me questions about operations, I said that I can, I'll take that and get back to you. The questions you're asking me now, I said that I will take those that the statutory required of me to report those to you, I will. Okay, so what I have, what I am requesting for this committee, the state of New Jersey, and my office is for you to inform us on when that environmental review will take place. Are you able to share that information, yes or no, at this point or at a future date? Let me get back to you on that. Okay. I'd be happy to. Let me, now let me shift a little bit. So you said that you do not cherry pick laws. May I ask, do you believe that citizens and non-citizens alike have due process and equal protection rights according to our Constitution? Ma'am, Markwayne Mullin: our immigration policy is policy that Congress set. Ms. Mejia: That's not what I'm asking, I'm asking. And I follow that policy. I'm trying to understand your understanding of our Constitution. They're not one and the same. Are you aware, do you believe, that citizens and non-citizens alike have due process and equal protection laws afforded to them according to the 14th Amendment of our Constitution, yes or no? Markwayne Mullin: American citizens have unique rights that are given to them. That's not what I'm asking. Ms. Mejia: But it's okay if you don't understand, if you do not have awareness of our Constitution. That's totally okay. It's shocking, but it's, I'll let that pass. Let me ask, New Jersey passed a law barring ICE agents from using, being masked when they're carrying out operations, and yet officers, agents persist. Is that cherry-picking laws, adherence to laws? As I said, ma'am, General, ladies, time has expired. immigration policies that Congress sets. If you wanna change your policies, you wanna change your laws. So you ignore state law. Ma'am, I enforce the laws by immigration policy. You ignore state law, thank you. Chair: The gentlewoman's time has expired. The gentlewoman, Ms. Biggs, is recognized SOURCE: C-SPAN AIRED: November 18, 2026