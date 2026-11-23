Trump Puts the Brakes on Toxic Lead Detonation in Iowa
Unsurprisingly, he’s blaming the Obama administration.
President Donald Trump has called off a detonation of old explosives that would have showered parts of Iowa with toxic lead dust.
Trump posted a rambling message to Truth Social Monday, stating that he had ordered the U.S. Army not to move forward with the plan to destroy deteriorating explosives stored at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown, Iowa.
“I feel the proper course is to get rid of this longterm problem but, at the same time, have ordered the Military not to do so until such time as the Eighth Circuit agrees that we can go forward, and am further making this decision fully subject to the incoming Governor Elect, Rob Sand, agreeing to the operation,” Trump wrote.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit had temporarily halted the detonation after environmental groups sued, but the Army invoked emergency legal powers to bypass the court order and was still planning to go ahead with the explosion, which was initially scheduled for Monday and then delayed to Wednesday.
The New York Times reported last week that the Army had rejected an alternative for destroying the explosives that would not have carried the same risk of lead dust. Any tactic for getting rid of the deteriorating explosives comes with risks; the Army said that the cleaner option would require military personnel to handle the explosives, making them more likely to explode at random and put its handlers in danger.
Why did the Army not clean up these barrels of lead azide before they became so dangerous? The Times said it was “unclear.” Trump blamed Obama.
“In 2009, the Obama Administration improperly stored a vast number of explosives, and the Experts, who know it well, and have been studying it for many years, feel there is a substantial chance that this material will explode of its own volition, perhaps sometime in the near future. We have an opportunity to do a highly controlled detonation of these dangerous and rapidly corroding materials,” he wrote.
He also was sure to clarify that if the old explosives did accidentally detonate, it wasn’t his fault—it’s the court’s fault, or the fault of Democratic Governor-Elect Rob Sand.
“If he or the Courts do not agree, we will have no choice but to not proceed with the controlled removal of these hazardous materials, and be forced to hold the incoming Governor responsible for any and all death or destruction caused by this very unfortunate, and longterm, situation,” Trump concluded.