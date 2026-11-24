Todd Blanche Admits He Won’t Investigate Potential Espionage
When asked if he had investigated Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, Blanche snapped, “For what?”
The head of the Justice Department insists he doesn’t even know what he’d investigate Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang for.
Attorney General Todd Blanche deflected from a simple question about the chip maker during a DOJ press conference Tuesday, claiming to not even understand the premise of why he’d examine Huang’s affair with a suspected Chinese spy.
“Had Huang been investigated?” asked a reporter.
The simple question was enough to send Blanche over the edge.
“I’m not going to talk about investigation. What does that mean? ‘Had Huang been investigated?’ For what? But you can’t just—I don’t understand the question,” Blanche spat back. “The reporting from the various sources or leaks or whatever was out there didn’t suggest that Huang himself was under some sort of investigation, at least not that I saw.
“But it’s not fair to the process, it’s certainly not fair to him, to speculate about things or answer hypothetical questions, so no,” said the top man at America’s key law enforcement agency.
Huang resumed his roles as Nvidia’s president, chief executive officer, and member of the board on Monday, mere days after he had been tossed out of the company he co-founded over revelations of his numerous extramarital affairs, the most dubious of which involved a Chinese businesswoman whom U.S. intelligence agencies identified as a spy and a state asset. The paramour, former Megaspeed executive Alice Huang (no relation of Jensen’s), had reportedly been in contact with an officer from China’s Ministry of State Security throughout her affair with the Nvidia chief.
The board of directors said that their decision to reinstate Huang and ignore the national security concerns surrounding the billionaire’s activities were based on influential conversations with “senior levels of the United States government.” Hours later, Donald Trump phoned in to CNBC to take credit, revealing that he personally assured the board both “directly and indirectly” that Huang was not a national security risk.
Blanche’s outright dismissal of a possible investigation appears to be in line with the White House, which seems keen to brush Huang’s scandal under the rug so long as he keeps making money.
Nvidia shares spiraled in the weeks after Huang was ousted from the company, rattling the U.S. economy and Trump’s personal stock portfolio with it: The president’s 2026 financial disclosures revealed that he purchased between $1 million and $5 million of Nvidia stock earlier this year. As of September 30, Trump was believed to have 370,000 shares in Nvidia, according to a review by the Financial Times. Huang’s unexpected reappointment sent the company’s stock skyrocketing, jumping by 31.5 percent and adding some $950 billion to the company’s overall value. Trump, for his part, made up to $15 million, reported the Financial Times.