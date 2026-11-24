“But it’s not fair to the process, it’s certainly not fair to him, to speculate about things or answer hypothetical questions, so no,” said the top man at America’s key law enforcement agency.

Q: "Had Huang been investigated?" Blanche: "What does that mean, 'Had Huang been investigated?' For what?…I don't understand the question." https://t.co/2bsd5pOcJD — Bulwark Clips (@BulwarkClips) November 24, 2026

Huang resumed his roles as Nvidia’s president, chief executive officer, and member of the board on Monday, mere days after he had been tossed out of the company he co-founded over revelations of his numerous extramarital affairs, the most dubious of which involved a Chinese businesswoman whom U.S. intelligence agencies identified as a spy and a state asset. The paramour, former Megaspeed executive Alice Huang (no relation of Jensen’s), had reportedly been in contact with an officer from China’s Ministry of State Security throughout her affair with the Nvidia chief.

The board of directors said that their decision to reinstate Huang and ignore the national security concerns surrounding the billionaire’s activities were based on influential conversations with “senior levels of the United States government.” Hours later, Donald Trump phoned in to CNBC to take credit, revealing that he personally assured the board both “directly and indirectly” that Huang was not a national security risk.