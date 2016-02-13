The ninth Republican primary debate will take place on Saturday, February 13, at 9 p.m. ET on CBS. Face the Nation’s John Dickerson will moderate, alongside CBS News correspondent Major Garrett and Wall Street Journal columnist Kimberley Strassel. Follow along with New Republic Minutes for live updates, stories, and analysis.
All six remaining candidates will participate: Donald Trump, Ted Cruz, Marco Rubio, Jeb Bush, Ben Carson, and John Kasich. Trump currently leads the field in South Carolina, where he is 17 percentage points ahead of Ted Cruz, and is coming off a strong win in New Hampshire.
The debate will take place at Greenville’s Peace Center. The state’s primary, the “first-in-the-South” contest with a history of dirty tricks, follows a week later on February 20. You can expect to hear the candidates reaching out to key Republican voting blocs in the state, including evangelicals, affluent moderates in the low country, and veterans. Trump and Cruz in particular are duking it out for that sweet evangelical vote.
