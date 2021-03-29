The Republican Legal Assault on Biden’s Covid Relief Plan Could Be Devastating for Democrats

Kagan’s observation was not hyperbolic. Federal agencies routinely make “policy judgments” to carry out statutory mandates, such as the actions taken by the Federal Reserve and the Centers for Disease Control, among others, to stem the coronavirus pandemic, or by the Environmental Protection Agency to curb an oil refinery that’s raining oil on surrounding residents. The policy-making functions these and other federal agencies have long carried out are widely taken for granted—unsurprisingly, since they are essential to government’s capacity to meet the most basic needs and interests of all Americans.

But Gorsuch’s “nondelegation” infatuation cannot be dismissed. Four of his current colleagues—enough to form a majority—have at one time or another signaled support for his bid to, as Justice Samuel Alito ominously put it, “reconsider the [nondelegation] approach we have taken for the past 84 years.” In fact, recognition that the Constitution empowers Congress to delegate broad and hugely consequential policy-making authority was evident as far back as 1791, when President George Washington signed into law the first National Bank of the United States, and 1816, when President James Madison (a Jeffersonian Republican who had initially opposed Washington’s 1791 decision) approved legislation that delegated, to the second National Bank, significantly enhanced regulatory powers and macroeconomic policy-making responsibilities.

The two red-state lawsuits filed against the American Rescue Plan don’t take issue with other parts of the law, no doubt to avoid provoking outcries that their suits would wrench billions of dollars from suffering people’s pockets. Still, it will hardly be surprising if one or another of these 25 Republican AGs gives a hyper-partisan district judge an opportunity to knock out, or at least put on hold pending two years or more of legal wrangling, much or even all of Biden’s hugely popular law. Such a suit, in combination with Ohio’s, could then unleash other new right-wing activist judges, including members of the Supreme Court, to cut a broader swath through other essential, existing, and future progressive legislation.

Repeatedly, liberals have been startled by the right’s increasingly audacious weaponization of the courts. Ten years ago, they complained about being “ambushed” by the Court’s invalidation of the law’s mechanism for inducing states to accept its expansion of Medicaid coverage—with two liberal justices joining the decision. But ACA supporters could have drafted the law to avoid most or all of the damage, if only they had taken seriously the conservative legal movement’s growing conviction that, in the words of libertarian scholar Lynn Baker, “The biggest threat to state autonomy is, and has long been, Congress’ spending power.” Now, the Democrats have made the same mistake. The bid to maim the American Rescue Plan could have been averted if its drafters were attentive not just to esoteric conservative scribblers, but major Supreme Court precedents. Once again, the party’s semantic negligence has put the fate of a landmark law in the hands of its adversaries.