The Republican Legal Assault on Biden’s Covid Relief Plan Could Be Devastating for Democrats

Republican state attorneys didn’t wait to pounce. Days after the bill’s passage, 24 conservative attorneys general—led by those in Arizona, Georgia, and Manchin’s own state of West Virginia—signed a letter to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen demanding, in essence, that her department interpret the tax-offset provision to preclude only “express” use of relief funds for “direct” tax cuts—thus reading out of the law its prohibition on “indirect” offsetting tax cuts. The letter threatened “appropriate action”—a lawsuit—if Treasury did not provide a satisfactory response. A day later, Ohio’s Republican attorney general, Dave Yost, filed suit on behalf of his state, seeking to preliminarily enjoin the “tax mandate”; the case will be heard by Trump-appointed Judge Douglas Cole, himself a former Ohio attorney general with robust Federalist Society credentials. Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich later filed a similar complaint in the federal district court located in Phoenix.

These Republican attorneys general ground their claims primarily in Roberts’s ACA decision. In that case, he ruled that the law gave states no politically realistic option to reject Medicaid expansion funds, and hence they were unconstitutionally “coerced” to accept certain strings the legislation attached to those funds. Roberts stressed that Medicaid funding—which states would lose entirely if they refused to expand Medicaid coverage, per the law—constituted on average 10 percent of state budgets. The American Relief Plan will provide 7 percent of Ohio’s budget for the relevant fiscal year—pretty close to 10 percent.

There is a short and easy answer to the attorneys general’s beef, precisely the explanation Manchin provided in introducing his amendment: If a state “offsets” the relief funds with a tax cut, then it did not need the funds in the first place and thus could not have been “coerced” into accepting them. But that response does not answer the Republicans’ additional complaint that, because dollars are fungible, the word “indirectly” could, if literally interpreted, bar any reduction in tax revenues, no matter how trivial and no matter how clearly unrelated to receipt of the relief funds. Indeed, the imprecise and potentially sweeping scope of the amendment could run afoul of Supreme Court precedents decades older than Roberts’s ACA ruling. These precedents liken funding grants with strings attached to contracts in which the state accepts the money subject to the conditions specified in the law. But the court held, in an oft-cited 1981 decision, that, for this contract theory to hold, those conditions must be “unambiguous,” to enable a state to “ascertain what is expected of it” and “voluntarily and knowingly accept” the terms of the deal.