Why Hasn’t Biden Chosen a Trust-Buster Yet?

So what’s holding up a nomination? A few factors appear to be at play. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters earlier this month that the job is “certainly a position the president is eager to fill,” while also declining to lay out a timetable for announcing a new DOJ antitrust chief. “As with any important position in government, he wants to have the right person in place,” Psaki said during a press briefing. Wu, speaking to Politico earlier this week, said that the White House was “not trying to play favorites” between DOJ and the FTC on antitrust enforcement, when asked about the vacancy.

One issue is satisfying various parts of the Democratic coalition. In January, The Intercept and The American Prospect reported that Attorney General Merrick Garland had backed Susan Davies, who previously served in DOJ during the Clinton administration, to head the division. Those reports raised alarms among progressives due to her previous work as a lawyer for Facebook. (Garland later publicly stated that Davies would not get the nomination.) Renata Hesse, an Obama DOJ veteran and another reported contender for the job, also drew flak from the left for her work on behalf of Google and for helping Amazon acquire Whole Foods in 2017.

One potential nominee favored by progressives is Jonathan Kanter, a former federal prosecutor who now runs his own law firm that focuses on antitrust enforcement. But those who work on the other side of the antitrust equation could also bring their own set of complications. White House ethics officials reportedly raised red flags about his private sector work on the subject. Kanter has previously represented clients who challenged Google’s power, raising concerns about whether he could participate in the division’s high-profile lawsuit against the company’s search-engine monopoly.

Concerns about conflicts of interest are far from hypothetical. Both Amazon and Facebook, for instance, have formally asked Khan to recuse herself from their respective cases in the last few weeks. “Chair Khan has made numerous and highly detailed public pronouncements regarding Amazon, including on market definition, specific conduct and theories of harm, and the purpose, effects, and legality of such conduct,” Amazon said in a filing in June. “Indeed, she has on numerous occasions argued that Amazon is guilty of antitrust violations and should be broken up.” Facebook, using nearly identical language in its own filing this week, argued that Khan “built her career, in large part, by singling out Facebook as a professed antitrust violator.”