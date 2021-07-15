Why Hasn’t Biden Chosen a Trust-Buster Yet?

All of this makes the absence of a new antitrust division chief at DOJ all the more conspicuous. The White House has already announced its choices to lead almost every other Justice Department division except the tax division. Biden has had no shortage of crises to deal with since entering office in January, of course. But as Politico noted earlier this month, the president has now taken longer to announce a new Antitrust Division chief than any of his predecessors in the last 40 years. And the absence is glaring considering the administration’s hawkish moves on antitrust on other fronts.

So what’s holding up a nomination? A few factors appear to be at play. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters earlier this month that the job is “certainly a position the president is eager to fill,” while also declining to lay out a timetable for announcing a new DOJ antitrust chief. “As with any important position in government, he wants to have the right person in place,” Psaki said during a press briefing. Wu, speaking to Politico earlier this week, said that the White House was “not trying to play favorites” between DOJ and the FTC on antitrust enforcement, when asked about the vacancy.

One issue is satisfying various parts of the Democratic coalition. In January, The Intercept and The American Prospect reported that Attorney General Merrick Garland had backed Susan Davies, who previously served in DOJ during the Clinton administration, to head the division. Those reports raised alarms among progressives due to her previous work as a lawyer for Facebook. (Garland later publicly stated that Davies would not get the nomination.) Renata Hesse, an Obama DOJ veteran and another reported contender for the job, also drew flak from the left for her work on behalf of Google and for helping Amazon acquire Whole Foods in 2017.