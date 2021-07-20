Space Jam: A New Legacy Is a Peek Into the Bleak, Cynical Future of Film

The film’s villain doesn’t care about the opinions of studio executives, stars, or the public; his only goal is to maximize profits and power. Given the ongoing battle royale for streaming control between Netflix, Amazon, Disney, and the WarnerMedia-owned HBO Max—and the related scramble to control as many bits of attractive IP as possible—this could, in different hands, have turned into a tongue-in-cheek critique of the great game that has swallowed the entertainment industry over the last decade. (In the hands of Random Acts of Flyness creator Terence Nance, who had previously been attached to the movie, this could have been a reality.)



But for Warner Brothers, control of the streaming land is no joke. Instead, Space Jam’s thin plot is padded out with jaunts through the company’s extensive holdings. We are treated to an excursion into Casablanca, where the piano-playing Sam has been replaced by…. Yosemite Sam. We travel to The Matrix, which now stars a bullet-dodging Speedy Gonzalez and a surprisingly nimble Granny. There are sojourns to Winterfell and to Hogwarts and a cameo from Wonder Woman. There is a long bit involving Mad Max that I can only assume went over the heads of the seven year olds who are this movie’s ostensible target demographic. Then there is a detour into the first Austin Powers film, a franchise whose last entry was released before the Iraq War started.



None of these bits rise to the level of parody, let alone satire. Puncturing their auras—or their importance to WarnerMedia’s bottom line—is too dangerous. Instead, they amount to a lengthy infomercial for HBO Max and a terrifying preview of the future of film. Warner Brothers sits atop a mountain of classic content, but that isn’t enough these days. To keep viewers happy—and paying $14.99 a month—they must also be fed a steady diet of warmed-over stuff they already like. Space Jam: A New Legacy is crasser than most of what else is out there but not so different in essence. It is a film that has no reason to exist except as a vehicle for reminding people that various pieces of content, all of them merchandisable, are available for instant streaming now.

