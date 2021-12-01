On Wednesday, the Supreme Court will take up the Mississippi law that many legal experts expect to eventually overturn Roe v. Wade, or at least make it obsolete. The case, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, addresses a Mississippi law that prohibits abortion 15 weeks after “the first day of the last menstrual period,” an interval during which many people would not yet realize they were pregnant at all. Mainstream medical experts tend to measure “fetal viability”—the point at which a fetus can survive outside the womb—around 25 weeks. The case before the Court now asks them to decide “whether all pre-viability prohibitions on elective abortions are unconstitutional.” Nancy Northup, who leads the organization spearheading the fight against the law, told ABC, summing up a general sentiment among abortion rights advocates, “you cannot uphold Mississippi’s 15-week ban on abortion and continue the precedent of Roe v. Wade. They’re not compatible.”

After oral arguments, the court is not expected to issue a final ruling until June. Whatever happens then, access to abortion has already been impeded by misinformation from pro-life activists and the complex regulatory and political hurdles facing clinics in many states. As Robin Marty, the head of operations at the West Alabama Women’s Center, which sees patients from Mississippi, told me: “People are already confused. Patients call, and they think abortion is already illegal.” Her clinic is still operational, and they’re taking overflow from their neighboring states. Marty says she’s seeing about 40 patients a month from Mississippi and another five or 10 from Louisiana, a state with extreme anti-abortion laws with only three clinics left. Louisiana, in turn, is struggling with an influx of patients from Texas, where abortion is functionally illegal. In September, a Texas law giving private citizens the authority to sue people who “facilitate” abortions in the state was allowed to stand by the court, creating a legal loophole around Roe now being tested across the United States.

Dobbs is the culmination of the decades-long conservative project to overturn Roe, and the logical conclusion of the three Supreme Court justices nominated by Donald Trump during his term. (During his 2016 campaign, Trump said that if he had the opportunity to seat justices, the law would “automatically” be overruled.) It’s also the latest development in a lengthy, slow-motion process that chips away at abortion access in ways that can be difficult for even the generally abortion-friendly population of the United States to follow, which is by design.