“Patients Call, and They Think Abortion Is Already Illegal”

Dobbs is the culmination of the decades-long conservative project to overturn Roe, and the logical conclusion of the nomination of three Supreme Court justices by Donald Trump during his term. (During his 2016 campaign, Trump said that if he had the opportunity to seat justices, the law would “automatically” be overruled.) It’s also the latest development in a lengthy, slow-motion process that chips away at abortion access in ways that can be difficult for even the generally abortion-friendly population of the U.S. to follow, which is by design.

The last few years have seen numerous state-level abortion laws and clinic restrictions ping-pong their way through the courts. The Mississippi clinic at the center of the current challenge is the only one left in the state, since the field has been plagued by intimidation from anti-abortion activists and increasingly restrictive laws, along with enormous operating costs. Activists describe an endless battle to make each legal fight a national cause. Many more of these challenges will come should Roe be overturned, making this case as much a beginning as an end: According to an analysis by the Center for Reproductive Rights, if Roe were overturned, about half the states would move immediately to restrict abortion rights further.

In the South, where abortion access is already spotty, clinics have come up with all kinds of workarounds to address issues in their home states. A network of programs flies abortion providers, who can be difficult to train and hire, in from places like California. Not a single in-state doctor works at the clinic in Mississippi that is at heart of the Supreme Court case. At Marty’s center in Alabama, providers have found a way to provide “informed consent,” a mandatory waiting period between asking for an abortion and receiving one, through certified mail. It means out-of-state patients don’t have to pay for separate trips or find a place to stay. Looking to the oral arguments and near-certain dismantling of Roe, Marty says her clinic still has several months to prepare for what might happen next. She imagines that as abortion laws become increasingly narrow, patients will be forced out of states that won’t perform the procedure after 12 or 15 weeks. “We’ll see clinics closing and people trying to get an abortion in time,” she said, just as they did in Texas. And people will still seek abortions even if they’re illegal, she added.