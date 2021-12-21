The Most Important Thing Biden Can Do in 2022

Well, 2021 is ending with a decided whimper in Bidenland—no Build Back Better, as timid or bullheaded Senate Democrats continue to insist that the filibuster fosters unity. It’s a long way from how the year started out.

It also means that the prospects of legislative accomplishment in 2022 are something less than bright. Maybe some form of Build Back Better will still pass, after Joe Manchin killed the current version, but it will be a fraction of what once seemed possible. Manchin has only emerged from this process stronger than he was before. The system, from the elite media to the folks back home, who gave him a 61 percent approval rating in November, has reinforced the idea that obstinacy equals leverage—giving him nearly single-handed power over the legislative process in 2022.

What is Biden to do? Most people think that when a legislative agenda stalls, the presidency itself is dead. But that isn’t true here. There’s a set of issues that Biden can at least begin to address largely without Congress, and they are vitally important issues whose reform can make more—possibly far more—difference in people’s day-to-day lives than anything Congress could do: The Biden administration needs to turn aggressively to taking on monopolies and oligopolies.

Most Americans are unaware of it, but monopolies and oligopolies run their lives to a staggering extent, determining their consumer choices and how much they pay. And it’s not just consumers—it’s small-business people who have to deal with monopoly or oligopoly corporations (Google “Tyson Perdue Cargill chicken farmers”). It’s not for nothing that one of the eight items in FDR’s “Economic Bill of Rights” of 1944 was “the right of every businessman, large and small, to trade in an atmosphere of freedom from unfair competition and domination by monopolies at home or abroad.”

Biden is serious about this stuff. Last July, he issued an impressive executive order on competition and monopoly power. In a speech accompanying its release, he said: “The heart of American capitalism is a simple idea: open and fair competition. That means that if … companies want to win your business, they have to go out and they have to up their game; better prices and services; new ideas and products. But what we’ve seen over the past few decades is less competition and more concentration that holds our economy back. We see it in big agriculture, in big tech, in big pharma. The list goes on. Rather than competing for consumers, they are consuming their competitors.”