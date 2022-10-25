Seven Rules for Surviving the Media’s Election Mania

With early voting underway in many states and Joe Biden less than a portrait of charisma, it is difficult to envision how a new Democratic message (if it existed) could possibly break through the late-October ad clutter. There also isn’t time for the Republicans to come up with a new chapter of their fear campaign, so don’t worry about Biden suddenly being blamed for unleashing, say, “Killer Rutabagas.” As a result, you can save your strategic insights for the bitter postelection recriminations if the Democrats lose Congress.

Realize You’re Not the Target Audience for Most Political Ads

If you’re reading The New Republic, you probably are not a swing or under-motivated voter. But too many Democratic voters and contributors look at TV spots through the narrow prism of how they emotionally react to the ad. True, many Democratic campaign ads are cookie-cutter products with all the pizazz of an off-brand competitor to Pillsbury. But political science research suggests that the volume of campaign ads may matter more than their actual content. And forget about the so-called “killer ad.” In truth, you are more likely to encounter a great white whale on the campaign trail than find a single TV spot that will transform a campaign.