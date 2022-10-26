How Big Should a Jury Be? That’s Suddenly Up to the Supreme Court to Decide.

Arizona, for its part, urged the court not to take up Khorrami’s case on largely procedural grounds. “Unlike the defendants in Williams and Ramos, Khorrami did not receive any prison sentence for his crimes,” the state noted in its brief. “He received probation—a punishment that corresponds with a petty crime, not a serious offense.” Arizona argued that Khorrami would have to jump multiple hurdles, some of his own making, to be imprisoned under his current conviction, and thus the court would be rendering an advisory opinion on a hypothetical injury if it took up this case. Khorrami countered in a response brief that he could have been sentenced to up to 10 years in prison on each count, and argued that courts typically assess the right to a jury trial by looking at the maximum possible sentence for an offense instead of lesser alternatives.

Arizona also urged the court to maintain the status quo on smaller juries for practical reasons. “Khorrami also minimizes the enormous impact that disturbing Williams’ holding would have in Arizona, Connecticut, Florida, Indiana, Massachusetts, and Utah,” the state warned. “Announcing a new 12-member jury requirement in criminal cases would invalidate constitutional provisions and laws (that have no racist origins) in these six States, and could force the States to retry thousands of cases pending on direct appeal.” The “racist origins” parenthetical is a reference to the laws challenged in Ramos two years ago; the justices voted to overturn them in no small part because they were explicitly drafted on white-supremacist grounds in the late-nineteenth and early-twentieth centuries.

But Ramos and its aftermath also give reason to doubt Arizona’s claims of upheaval. After Ramos was decided, the court considered in Edwards v. Vannoy the following year whether to apply Ramos’s holding retroactively when state convictions were challenged in federal courts. The court had a preexisting framework for applying what it termed to be “watershed” rulings on criminal procedure that would warrant retroactivity; the question was whether Ramos met that threshold. But the Supreme Court not only ruled against retroactivity for Ramos defendants when it decided the case in 2021—it went even further and overturned the watershed framework altogether, ruling that retroactivity would not be applied by the federal courts in these circumstances in the future.