The Independent State Legislature Theory Had a Rough Day in Court

The court’s three liberal justices were unsurprisingly hostile toward the theory. Justice Elena Kagan said that its adoption could allow state legislatures to “insert themselves” in the tabulation and certification of election results. That appeared to be an implicit reference to former President Donald Trump and his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, and the U.S. Constitution has a clause with similar language for presidential races. Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson emphasized that state legislatures are constructs of state constitutions and can’t be cleanly separated from them. Justice Sonia Sotomayor appeared disdainful toward the state lawmakers’ case itself. “It seems that every answer you give is to give you what you want,” she told Thompson at one point when questioning him about historical counterexamples.

But even some of the conservative justices appeared uneasy with the theory as articulated by the state lawmakers. Kavanaugh remarked at one point that their version “seems to go further than Rehnquist in Bush v. Gore,” referring to a concurring opinion by then–Chief Justice William Rehnquist during the 2000 election dispute. As a concurring opinion, Rehnquist’s opinion is not binding precedent on the courts, but it has served as a touchstone of legitimacy for the theory over the last two decades. Kavanaugh is unusually familiar with that case because he worked on George W. Bush’s legal team at the time. So did Roberts, whose questions focused on narrower ways to resolve the case and may have signaled unease with the maximalist approach.

Oral arguments can be an imperfect road map for how the justices will ultimately decide a case once they deliberate about it behind closed doors. The independent state legislature theory still had its apparent supporters, with Alito and Gorsuch pointedly questioning the three lawyers who argued against its adoption. At minimum, however, a majority of justices appeared uneasy with giving an all-out victory to the North Carolina Republican lawmakers who brought them the case. What sort of compromise they reach—or whether they reach one at all—won’t be known until the final decision is released sometime over the next six months.