Intersectional King Runs on World Cup Field With Pride Flag and Shirt Dedicated to Ukraine and Iran

As the list of things that have been banned, blocked, or otherwise not permitted at the FIFA Men’s World Cup in Qatar continues to grow, one person seems to have finally had enough. During the Uruguay-Portugal match on Monday, a spectator-turned-protester ran onto the field with a Pride flag—and the cameras promptly cut away as their flag was seized.

The fan who was holding the flag aloft on his jaunt across the field was also wearing a t-shirt which read “Save Ukraine” on the front and “Respect For Iranian Woman” on the back.