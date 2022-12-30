You are using an outdated browser.
Year in Review

The New Republic’s Top Longreads of 2022

Here are the in-depth stories our editors and readers alike loved this year.

PROVIDED PHOTOGRAPHS (X2)

Ikea’s Race for the Last of Europe’s Old-Growth Forest

By Alexander Sammon

The furniture giant is hungry for Romania’s famed trees. Little stands in its way.

ILLUSTRATION BY EVA VÁZQUEZ

We Might Have Long Covid All Wrong

By Natalie Shure

Some post-Covid symptoms may be produced by the brain. Does that make them any less real?

MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV/SPUTNIK/AFP/GETTY IMAGES

Donald Trump Was Everything Vladimir Putin Could Have Wished For

By Craig Unger

From the days when the KGB sought to cultivate him 40 years ago to his term as president, Trump was a useful stooge. And if he gets another term, he still can be.

ILLUSTRATION BY MICHELLE ROHN

The Quiet Political Rise of David Sacks, Silicon Valley’s Prophet of Urban Doom

By Jacob Silverman

Like his pals Elon Musk and Peter Thiel, Sacks is using his wealth and online clout to unite conservatives and former leftists in a reactionary movement against liberalism.

ILLUSTRATION BY CAT SIMS

The Last Days of Sigmund Freud

By Patrick Blanchfield

Danger surrounded Freud in Nazi-occupied Austria. Why did it take him so long to see it?

SATELLITE IMAGE ©2022 MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES

Are These Satellite Images War Propaganda?

By Jordan G. Teicher

How Maxar Technologies, an American satellite company and key contractor for the Defense Department, became the media’s favorite photographer of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

ILLUSTRATION BY ROBERT CARTER

When Your Doctor Isn’t a Doctor

By Niran Al-Agba

Thousands of urgent care clinics have popped up over the last decade. How safe are they?

ILLUSTRATION BY PETER OUMANSKI

Can the American Mall Survive?

By Jillian Steinhauer

On loving and loathing some of America’s most common public spaces

ILLUSTRATION BY DALBERT B. VILARINO

The Bizarre, Unsolved Mystery of Filippo Bernardini and the Stolen Book Manuscripts

By Alex Shephard

His identity was long unknown—until the FBI arrested him earlier this year. Now everyone in the publishing industry is asking, “What motivated him?”

ILLUSTRATIONS BY GOLDEN COSMOS

Washington Is Not a Swamp

By Timothy Noah

Ignore the lazy conventional wisdom. The nation’s capital is the most public-spirited city in the country. By far.

ILLUSTRATION BY VALENTIN PAVAGEAU

John von Neumann Thought He Had the Answers

By Samanth Subramanian

The father of game theory helped develop the atom bomb—and thought he could calculate when to use it.

ILLUSTRATION BY KLAWE RZECZY

The Moment the Republican Party Lost Control

By Claire Potter

The GOP believed it could appeal to its extremist fringe, without succumbing to it.

BETTMANN/GETTY IMAGES

Inside the Elite, Underpaid, and Weird World of Crossword Writers

By Matt Hartman

Efforts to diversify the industry might be having the opposite effect. And although puzzles are an important part of The New York Times’ business strategy, only a handful of people actually make a living from crosswords.

