The New Republic’s Top Longreads of 2022

Ikea’s Race for the Last of Europe’s Old-Growth Forest
By Alexander Sammon
The furniture giant is hungry for Romania’s famed trees. Little stands in its way.
We Might Have Long Covid All Wrong
By Natalie Shure
Some post-Covid symptoms may be produced by the brain. Does that make them any less real?
Donald Trump Was Everything Vladimir Putin Could Have Wished For
By Craig Unger
From the days when the KGB sought to cultivate him 40 years ago to his term as president, Trump was a useful stooge. And if he gets another term, he still can be.
The Quiet Political Rise of David Sacks, Silicon Valley’s Prophet of Urban Doom
By Jacob Silverman
Like his pals Elon Musk and Peter Thiel, Sacks is using his wealth and online clout to unite conservatives and former leftists in a reactionary movement against liberalism.
The Last Days of Sigmund Freud
By Patrick Blanchfield
Danger surrounded Freud in Nazi-occupied Austria. Why did it take him so long to see it?
Are These Satellite Images War Propaganda?
By Jordan G. Teicher
How Maxar Technologies, an American satellite company and key contractor for the Defense Department, became the media’s favorite photographer of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
When Your Doctor Isn’t a Doctor
By Niran Al-Agba
Thousands of urgent care clinics have popped up over the last decade. How safe are they?
Can the American Mall Survive?
By Jillian Steinhauer
On loving and loathing some of America’s most common public spaces
The Bizarre, Unsolved Mystery of Filippo Bernardini and the Stolen Book Manuscripts
By Alex Shephard
His identity was long unknown—until the FBI arrested him earlier this year. Now everyone in the publishing industry is asking, “What motivated him?”
Washington Is Not a Swamp
By Timothy Noah
Ignore the lazy conventional wisdom. The nation’s capital is the most public-spirited city in the country. By far.
John von Neumann Thought He Had the Answers
By Samanth Subramanian
The father of game theory helped develop the atom bomb—and thought he could calculate when to use it.
The Moment the Republican Party Lost Control
By Claire Potter
The GOP believed it could appeal to its extremist fringe, without succumbing to it.
Inside the Elite, Underpaid, and Weird World of Crossword Writers
By Matt Hartman
Efforts to diversify the industry might be having the opposite effect. And although puzzles are an important part of The New York Times’ business strategy, only a handful of people actually make a living from crosswords.