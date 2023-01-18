The Supreme Court Finally Finds a Way to Be Pro-Worker

Another pillar of the court’s reasoning in Hardison was that accommodating the worker would require employers to categorize workers on the basis of religion to accommodate the Sabbath, which would run counter to Congress’s goal of eliminating religious discrimination in general. “In the absence of clear statutory language or legislative history to the contrary, we will not readily construe the statute to require an employer to discriminate against some employees in order to enable others to observe their Sabbath,” Justice Byron White wrote for the court.

That interpretation drew strong criticism from Justice Thurgood Marshall, who dissented from the decision alongside Justice William Brennan. “An employer, the Court concludes, need not grant even the most minor special privilege to religious observers to enable them to follow their faith,” he wrote. “As a question of social policy, this result is deeply troubling, for a society that truly values religious pluralism cannot compel adherents of minority religions to make the cruel choice of surrendering their religion or their job.” Marshall went on to say that the majority’s ruling would “effectively nullify” Title VII for religious-discrimination claims.

Groff argued in his own petition that the court should revisit Hardison and overrule it, largely on the grounds laid out by Marshall in his dissent roughly 36 years ago. At least three of the court’s current justices appear to agree. Justice Neil Gorsuch noted in a 2021 case that the justices declined to hear that the “undue hardship” standard was also found in the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Affordable Care Act, and courts had declined to interpret it so broadly in those statutes. “With these developments, Title VII’s right to religious exercise has become the odd man out,” Gorsuch wrote. “Alone among comparable statutorily protected civil rights, an employer may dispense with it nearly at whim.”