Will the Supreme Court Let Jack Daniel’s Go to the Dogs?

Jack Daniel’s sued the toymaker for violating its trademark in federal court, arguing that it had violated the Lanham Act, the nation’s central federal trademark law. The Lanham Act protects registered trademarks from dilution, infringement, and other violations, all of which the distillery attributed to the toymaker. VIP Products countered that its products were protected by the First Amendment since they were a parody of Jack Daniel’s well-known product and not intended or marketed as an actual competitor to them.

The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals rejected Jack Daniel’s claim by relying on what’s known as the Rogers test, a trademark-infringement test that’s typically used for “expressive” creative works. It concluded that the Bad Spaniels toy’s humorous and parodic message made it eligible for heightened protection from Lanham Act claims under the First Amendment. The distillery appealed that ruling to the Supreme Court and argued that it had unfairly deviated from the Lanham Act’s usual “likelihood-of-confusion” test.

“Under Rogers, an expressive work is allowed to confuse as long as the use of a mark is artistically relevant and not explicitly misleading,” Lisa Blatt, who argued before the court for Jack Daniel’s, told the justices. “But the Lanham Act has no exceptions for expressive works. It bars using marks for any goods when likely to cause confusion as to origin, sponsorship, or approval. Artistic relevance has nothing to do with confusion, and both implicit and explicit uses can confuse.”