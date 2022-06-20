The Supreme Court Decided to Leave the Administrative State Alone—for Now

A different provision in federal law lays out two ways in which the Medicare program can figure out how much it must reimburse all hospitals, including non–Section 340B ones, for prescription drugs. Congress gave the Department of Health and Human Services two choices. One option is to conduct a survey of drug costs at various U.S. hospitals and then use that data to set the average price. The other option, which can be used if that survey data isn’t available, is to simply set the average price for reimbursement at 106 percent of a drug’s average sale price. Starting in 2003, when Congress enacted this particular scheme, HHS declined to conduct a survey and relied on option two to figure out reimbursement costs.

All of that changed in 2018 when the Trump administration tried to do things differently. In practice, the interaction between the 106 percent provision and the Section 340B program had been a fiscal boon to the participating hospitals. Not only were those hospitals paying heavily discounted rates for prescription drugs, but Medicare was also reimbursing them not only for the full price of those drugs but also with an extra 6 percent thrown in. Neither Congress nor HHS previously saw fit to change anything because, among other reasons, it effectively provided a backdoor way to subsidize hospitals in the poorest parts of the country.

To the Trump administration, however, the two provisions resulted in what it saw as significant overpayments to 340B hospitals. So in 2018, it tried to adjust the reimbursement rate for 340B hospitals by using the average cost they paid for drugs instead of the average sale price of those drugs. The American Hospital Association responded to the proposed change by suing HHS, arguing that the relevant provisions of Medicare’s laws only allowed the department to set different rates for different hospitals, which it had not done. The Trump administration countered that its differing interpretation of the statute was a reasonable one.