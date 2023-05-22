What Neil Gorsuch Got Wrong About the Pandemic

This is also where Gorsuch’s claims about the pandemic and democracy devour themselves. To his credit, he identified the National Emergencies Act as a possibility for reform by Congress, noting that dozens of supposed “emergencies” are still on the books today. But his solution to perceived misgovernance by governors and presidents is not just for lawmakers to do more. He also wants future generations of judges and justices to be more aggressive in constraining public health measures.

“At the very least, one can hope that the judiciary will not soon again allow itself to be part of the problem by permitting litigants to manipulate our docket to perpetuate a decree designed for one emergency to address another,” Gorsuch wrote. I do not begrudge him his frustration with the labyrinthine Title 42 litigation. But it would be a mistake for it to metamorphose into a turn against the traditional judicial deference to public health officials. Courts have historically recognized that they are ill equipped to do such a thing, not only because they lack the expertise to devise public health measures but also because the electorally accountable branches are better in tune with public sentiment and support. For a justice who is typically more perceptive about the importance of judicial restraint, including in a recent ruling just this term, this would be an unusual misfire.

Humans have a habit of trying to forget about pandemics. Sometimes that’s impossible, like when the Black Death killed half of Europe in the fourteenth century. But often it’s surprisingly easy. Tens of millions of people died during the 1918 influenza epidemic, which was within living memory until recently but was largely forgotten about in popular history. This is partly because it coincided with the end of World War I and wartime censorship, but also because people who lived through that era didn’t want to remember it. There are almost no public memorials to that pandemic’s dead in the country today; there will probably be few, if any, to the more than one million Americans who lost their lives to Covid-19.