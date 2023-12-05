The Supreme Court Might Actually Pass on a Chance to Protect the Rich

But the justices appeared more interested in steering the case toward a narrower, lower-impact outcome. Weighty decisions on the exact meaning of “income” and what counts as “realization” did not appear to be imminent. “Nobody’s happy with anybody’s definition of anything,” Justice Sonia Sotomayor said at one point toward the end of the arguments. Nor was it clear whether there were five votes to kill any future Democratic proposals for a wealth tax before congressional Democrats could pass one—a legal conquest that some right-wing legal activists had sought to achieve.

The case stems from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, or TCJA, the 2017 overhaul of the federal tax code passed by a Republican-led Congress and signed into law by then-President Donald Trump. The TCJA revamped all sorts of things that affected everyday Americans: who fell into which income tax bracket, how personal exemptions and the standard deduction work, and how much could be gained from the family tax credit. It even zeroed out the Affordable Care Act’s individual-mandate penalty in a failed bid to render that law unconstitutional.

The TCJA also tackled some of the tax code’s more esoteric aspects. Among those changes was a major shift in how the United States taxes income earned by Americans who own all or part of a foreign corporation. Since 1986, that small subset of Americans only faced taxes when the corporation paid out dividends to shareholders. This led to a tax-avoidance strategy whereby those companies would simply not pay out dividends to avoid a taxable event.