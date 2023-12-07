The Shady, Right-Wing Firm Helping No Labels Get on the Ballot

Multiple people reported that signature collectors would approach them outside supermarkets and ask them to sign a petition to allow beer and wine sales in grocery stores. Immediately after, people were then asked to sign a petition supporting the marriage equality ban, with little to no explanation of the details.

Arno told The New Republic that he had initially not wanted to take on the Massachusetts project, but his brother—then a partner at Arno Petition Consultants—said they would. After his brother passed away in 2005, shortly after agreeing to take the job, Arno agreed to work on the campaign to honor his brother.

But just two years later, Arno’s company was at it again. Arno Petition Consultants was hired to support a Republican-backed ballot initiative in California to overhaul the state’s electoral college system. The new method, had it passed, would have significantly increased the number of electoral votes a Republican presidential candidate could receive.