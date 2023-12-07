The Shady, Right-Wing Firm Helping No Labels Get on the Ballot

Although No Labels has refused to disclose who its financial backers are, it must file public tax returns. Its tax documents for 2022 reveal that the group paid almost $2.2 million to Capitol Advisors, a Virginia-based consulting firm owned by Michael Arno. Arno is a longtime consultant who specializes in ballot access.

But many of his previous clients have been much further to the right than No Labels purports to be. In 2017, Arno worked for the Virginia Republican gubernatorial candidate Corey Stewart, who made a name for himself in part by embracing white nationalism and the Confederacy. Throughout his campaign, Stewart regularly praised Confederate imagery and called to keep Virginia’s Confederate flags and statues in public. At a campaign stop in March, he proudly unfurled a Confederate flag.

“Folks, this is a symbol of heritage. It is not a symbol of racism. It is not a symbol of slavery,” he said. “I’m proud to be here with this flag.”