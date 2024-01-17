Will the Supreme Court Finish Trump’s War Against Regulation?

Gallup’s numbers show that Trump’s war against regulation grew less popular as his administration progressed. In September 2017, eight months into Trump’s presidency, 45 percent said there was too much government regulation. After that, the anti-regulation constituency shrank steadily, ending in September 2020 at 36 percent (compared to 63 percent who said government should regulate at least as much as it was doing already). Under George W. Bush, by contrast, the size of the anti-regulation constituency mostly fluctuated only a few points, standing at 41 percent on the eve of September 11, 2001, and at 38 percent in September 2008.

What did Trump do to make anti-regulatory politics—never favored by the majority—less popular than under Bush? For one thing, he waged a nasty war against the civil service, disrupting government unions, tightening his leash on administrative law judges, and trying to replace government lifers with political appointees. Probably not many people heard about these efforts, but if they did I doubt they went over well with a public already hostile to political opportunism. Trump has promised to redouble these efforts in a second administration; early talk of what’s to come suggests that Trump and his allies plan to remake the civil service into an instrument of political retribution.

More likely, declining poll numbers for deregulation reflect how foolish Trump made himself look by losing a slew of legal challenges to agency deregulation initiatives. According to a 2021 law journal article (“Tired of Winning”) by Bethany A. Davis Noll, litigation director for New York University’s Institute for Policy Integrity, the Trump administration won only 23 percent of legal challenges to its agency actions (which were almost entirely deregulatory), compared to a success rate of about 70 percent defending agency actions in previous administrations. Perhaps because Trump’s administration was more interested in appearing as though it were dismantling the administrative state than in actually dismantling it (necessarily a slower and more deliberative process), Trump got shot down again and again by federal judges.