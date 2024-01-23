Oppenheimer Is Leading This Year’s Oscar Nominations

Eleven nominations, including best picture, directing for Yorgos Lanthimos, actress in a leading role for Emma Stone, and actor in a supporting role for Mark Ruffalo

Our review, “Poor Things Is a Glorious Mash-Up” by Annie Berke, said:

The movie may be the most broadly appealing of his films to date, the most palatable to those viewers who might struggle with Lanthimos’s grim humor and sadistic images. It not only provides a treat for the senses but also offers something new in the director’s oeuvre: a story about how art and community can make a better world. It is a love letter to the creative process though, in many ways, with all the pastiche, Lanthimos’s least creative work.

Lily Gladstone and Robert De Niro are nominated for Academy Awards for their roles in Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon.” Courtesy of Apple TV+

Killers of the Flower Moon

