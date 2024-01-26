NRA Leader Confirms Insane Details of Lavish Lifestyle in Corruption Trial
Former NRA leader Wayne LaPierre testified before a jury on how he used the gun rights group to fund his own opulent lifestyle.
The outgoing chief of the National Rifle Association got a chance to revisit some of his more luxurious expenses in a Manhattan courtroom on Friday.
Wayne LaPierre stands accused by New York Attorney General Letitia James of using the massive gun rights nonprofit as his personal piggy bank as well as overseeing a scheme to cover up the embezzlement.
During hours of testimony, LaPierre confirmed that he had used the organization’s resources to charter private jets to and from luxury destinations around the world, including India, the Bahamas, and the Greek Isles.
“When you’d go to the Bahamas, you’d take a private flight to get there?” asked Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Conley.
“Yes,” responded LaPierre.
“And the NRA would pay for those flights?” Conley continued.
“Yes,” LaPierre reiterated.
LaPierre would never disclose the trips ahead of time, and never got the approval of the board.
The benefits of free flights didn’t stop at the NRA head, who also effectively allowed his family to use the company credit card for trips, charging the NRA more than a million dollars for flights around the country, including a $26,995 flight from Dallas to Orlando, a $15,495 flight from Las Vegas to Nebraska, and a $8,825 flight from Madison, Wisconsin, to Nebraska.
But it wasn’t always a bowl of cherries, according to the NRA head. Sometimes, when LaPierre would visit longtime NRA vendor David McKenzie luxury yachts—another perk of his role that he should have reported but didn’t—he wouldn’t have the comfort of a private chef.
“A chef would prepare you meals?” Conley asked at one point.
“Not all of the time,” LaPierre replied.
Meanwhile, the NRA was doling out $1.8 million to shoot episodes of its TV series Crime Strike at McKenzie’s mansion, starring LaPierre himself.
Despite all this, LaPierre signed official disclosures with the organization that claimed neither he or any relative of his had received anything worth more than $300 from someone looking to do business with the gun lobbying group.