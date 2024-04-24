A Simple Fix for Texas’s Right-Wing Courts: More Judges

Ho nonetheless framed the whole thing as an attack on rural litigants who might be forced to travel to big cities to have their cases heard. “If the Judicial Conference proposal is adopted, a citizen of Midland who seeks relief will likely be forced to litigate before a judge who lives hundreds of miles away,” he claimed. “The same is true with the single-judge division in Amarillo—the division that has received the sharpest political criticism. Under this proposal, citizens in the Panhandle will more likely than not be forced to litigate their rights before a federal judge 400 miles away in Dallas.”

This is a bit of a stretch. The Judicial Conference said its proposal would only affect a subset of civil cases that “seek to bar or mandate state or federal actions, ‘whether by declaratory judgment and/or any form of injunctive relief.’” It would not affect the lion’s share of litigation in a particular district. Nor would it affect criminal cases at all, where long travel distances could legitimately burden a defendant’s constitutional rights.

What the proposal would imperil is the conservative legal establishment’s injunction-industrial complex. Here is how it works: First, right-wing lawyers gin up some imaginary or threadbare plaintiffs. In the recent abortion drug case, for example, a group of anti-abortion doctors who billed themselves as the Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine, or AHM, claimed they had standing to challenge the FDA’s approval of the drug in part because of the “aesthetic injury” they had suffered. That specious argument persuaded Ho himself when the case made its way to the Fifth Circuit.