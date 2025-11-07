Trump Is About to Find Out What It’s Like to Be a Democrat

Gorsuch was among the justices who appeared highly skeptical of the administration’s arguments in Learning Resources v. Trump. Five others—Chief Justice John Roberts, Justice Amy Coney Barrett, and the court’s three liberal members—appeared to share that skepticism. Sauer’s answer to the question will undoubtedly fuel further doubts among the court’s conservatives.



The irony here is that climate change actually is a genuine crisis that warrants a forceful government response. But in the chambers of the Supreme Court, Sauer’s answer will likely land differently—and spur a different conclusion. This is the same lineup of justices that went out of its way to invalidate a moribund Obama-era policy so it could rule that the Environmental Protection Agency couldn’t regulate carbon emissions from power plants, after all.

I have pointed out from time to time that the Supreme Court has never applied the major-questions doctrine, which was a focus of Wednesday’s arguments, to a Republican president. That doctrine limits the executive branch’s ability to exercise statutory authority if the courts think that Congress did not “speak clearly” enough on a matter of “vast economic and political significance.” After Wednesday’s oral arguments, the justices appear likely to rob me of that point.