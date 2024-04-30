The Biden Administration’s New Pro-Worker Rule Has Powerful Enemies

Invoking the major questions doctrine in this case is no surprise. The Supreme Court has expounded upon it in recent years to block disfavored rules and regulations, as well as anything that might be considered a novel interpretation of federal law. The classical formulation, from a 2014 case on the EPA’s power to regulate greenhouse gas emissions, is that the justices “expect Congress to speak clearly if it wishes to assign to an agency decisions of vast ‘economic and political significance.’”

As I’ve noted before, this approach can be a fraught one. What counts as “speaking clearly” by Congress? The court has not fully described the level of specificity that lawmakers must use to pass this test, and until recently lawmakers did not even know the test existed. What distinguishes a matter of “vast economic and political significance” from anything else? The United States is a very big and very rich country. It would be hard for lawmakers or regulators to do anything meaningful that did not affect a lot of people.

Many of these arguments were raised during the notice-and-comment process when the FTC drafted the rule, and it responded to them in the final product. First, it rejected the idea that what it was doing was a departure from historical norms. “This is thus not a situation where the agency’s action would fundamentally change the nature of the regulatory scheme,” the commission argued. “Determining whether a practice is an ‘unfair method of competition’ under section 5 has been a core task of the Commission for more than a century—and, indeed, goes to the heart of its mandate.”