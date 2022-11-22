Supreme Court Allows Congress to Finally See Donald Trump’s Tax Returns

“My message—and my final message, maybe the final message I give you from this podium—is that please for your own safety, for that of your family, get your updated Covid-19 shot as soon as you’re eligible to protect yourself, your family, and your community,” he said.

Fauci has served at the National Institutes of Health for 54 years, including leading the National Allergy and Infectious Disease Institute for nearly 40.

Dr. Anthony Fauci at his first White House press briefing found in the C-SPAN Video Library (10/30/2001) and in what might be his last. pic.twitter.com/4CLCRRToQW — Jeremy Art (@cspanJeremy) November 22, 2022

When asked how he wants people to remember him, Fauci replied, “I’ll let other people judge the value or not of my accomplishments, but what I would like people to remember about what I’ve done is that every day for all of those years I’ve given it everything that I have and I’ve never left anything on the field.”