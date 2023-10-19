House Republicans Melt Down, Boil Over, and Spill to Reporters About It

McCarthy and Representative Matt Gaetz, one of the former speaker’s ousters, got especially heated. When Gaetz went to speak at the mic, McCarthy reportedly “screamed” at him to sit down. Representative Michael Bost then got “all emotional” and began cursing at Gaetz, huffing that the current predicament was “all his fault,” reported CNN’s Melanie Zanona.

“I think the whole country is screaming at Matt Gaetz,” McCarthy told Axios’s Juliegrace Brufke, denying allegations that he raised his voice.

.@mkraju asked Rep. Gaetz if he regretted pushing out McCarthy given that he may be succeeded by McHenry.



“Patrick McHenry has an ideology, unlike the last person who held the position,” he replied. “McCarthy believes in nothing, he has no ideology and everything's negotiable.” — Catie Edmondson (@CatieEdmondson) October 19, 2023

One member of the House GOP turned to prayer. Another left for lunch. Still others took to a joint study session, scouring copies of the U.S. Constitution amid an unprecedented bid to expand McHenry’s power as speaker pro tempore so that he could run the House for weeks (or longer) while the party worked on electing a speaker.