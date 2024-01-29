Kyrsten Sinema Stuck Taxpayers with a Massive Private Jet Tab
A new report shows the Arizona senator loves private jet travel a little too much—and she’s totally okay with using taxpayer money to pay for it.
Arizona Senator Krysten Sinema has spent an outsized portion of her U.S. Senate office budget on charter private jets.
The former Democrat-turned-Independent politician has reportedly spent roughly $210,000 of her $4.1 million taxpayer-funded budget on private jet travel, shipping herself and her staff around the country, according to a public records analysis by The Daily Beast.
Since 2020, Sinema has booked at least 11 private trips, with almost half of them occurring in 2023 alone. Nearly all of the flights were chartered for travel within the boundaries of Arizona, shuttling Sinema and her staff around the state on one- or two-day trips, reported the Beast.
On August 8, 2023, Sinema flew herself and four staffers from Washington to the Grand Canyon with Florida-based Monarch Air Group—which cost a whopping $50,250—for a national park law signing featuring President Joe Biden and other federal and state politicians.
While it isn’t against the rules for lawmakers to use their annual budgets for private air fare, there are several reasons why it’s problematic. Being scrupulous with your money means you can stretch your budget further, and spend taxpayer money instead on things like hiring extra aides and staff to help accomplish the job you were elected for.
In Sinema’s case, the Arizona lawmaker has spent more on private jets in just one year than she paid practically every member of her staff. Her flight to the Grand Canyon alone cost nearly as much as the annual income of her deputy press secretary or her military and veterans affairs representative, according to reports by the Secretary of the Senate.
Arizona’s other Senate representative, Democratic Senator Mark Kelly, has never used his Senate budget for privately chartered jets, despite the fact that he is more often than not traveling to the same locations at Sinema, according to the Beast.