Expert Trump Hired to Prove Election Fraud Debunks His Every Point in Scathing Op-Ed

“What’s in the best interest of the country would be to pardon him, so that we can move on as a country and no longer talk about him.”

Wow. Nikki Haley goes full MAGA, says she would pardon Trump if he were convicted of a crime in a court of law.



She says it’s not in “the best interest of our country to have an 80-year-old man sitting in jail.” pic.twitter.com/cpoAWLXMBz — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) December 29, 2023

Haley is naïve to think that a pardoned Trump would just go away. There’s a far greater chance that Trump, once fully pardoned, would go right back to what he’s doing now: working to obtain the power necessary to get revenge on his political enemies, and working behind the scenes to undermine democracy. With the support of his fervent fan base and his well-documented tendency to bear grudges, he’d likely undermine even a Republican successor.



This isn’t the first time Haley has suggested pardoning Trump if he is convicted in one of his many lawsuits. After Trump was indicted in June for hoarding classified documents at Mar-a-Lago, Haley said she “would be inclined in favor of a pardon” for him if he is found guilty.

