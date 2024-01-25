Trump Screws Himself Over in Just Three Minutes in E. Jean Carroll Trial
Donald Trump finally took the stand. Here was his lie-riddled testimony.
Donald Trump testified for just three minutes on Thursday during his defamation trial against E. Jean Carroll—and he still managed to lie nonstop.
Trump had not attended his first trial against Carroll, so his testimony Thursday was highly anticipated. But his attorney Alina Habba ended up asking him just three questions, after presiding Judge Lewis Kaplan significantly limited what Trump’s legal team could discuss in the courtroom.
Before Trump took the stand, Kaplan reminded the jury that Trump has already been found liable of sexually assaulting Carroll and then defaming her when he denied the attack.
“There are no do-overs,” Kaplan said.
Habba proceeded to ask Trump if he stood by his video deposition, in which he claimed he never met Carroll and that she was lying when she said he had assaulted her.
“One hundred percent, yes,” Trump said.
Habba asked Trump if he denied the accusation in self-defense.
“That’s exactly right,” Trump said.
Finally, Habba asked Trump if he had instructed anyone to hurt Carroll, which he denied.
Kaplan had to cut Trump off during his second and third answers and instruct the jury to disregard the majority of what the former president said.
This trial is just to set damages. In May, a jury unanimously found Trump liable for sexually abusing Carroll and then defaming her when denying her accusations. Kaplan ruled in September that since it was already proven Trump assaulted Carroll, the comments for which he is on trial this time are by default defamatory.
Carroll is seeking at least $10 million in damages. Trump had one chance to make a case for the jury to award her a smaller amount, and instead he wasted everyone’s time by making claims that have already been proven false. Trump already owes Carroll $5 million in damages from the first trial.