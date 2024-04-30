“Blockbuster Trump Story”: Witness Reveals How Hush-Money All Began
Keith Davidson, who represented both Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal, just confirmed some damning texts.
A major witness in Donald Trump’s hush-money trial confirmed a key text message that set off the controversial payments.
Keith Davidson, who was previously the lawyer for both Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal, took the stand in Trump’s trial on Tuesday. Davidson, notably, was also responsible for transferring the $130,000 hush-money payment to Daniels.
During the trial, Davidson read aloud some texts he sent in June 2016 to Dylan Howard, then National Enquirer’s editor in chief and chief of content for its parent company, American Media Inc.
“I have a blockbuster Trump story,” Davidson texted Howard at the time, referring to the story of Trump and McDougal’s affair.
“Talk first thing,” Howard replied. “I will get you more than anyone for it, you know why.”
Three days later, Howard followed up. “Did [Trump] cheat on Melania?” he texted Davidson. “Do you know if the affair was during his marriage to Melania?”
“I really cannot say yet. Sorry,” Davidson replied.
“OK. Keep me informed,” Howard texted.
The text messages between the two also reveal that Howard flew out to meet McDougal and Davidson for an in-person meeting just a few days later to discuss the story.
The most interesting part of Davidson’s testimony? Howard’s text message: “I will get you more than anyone for it, you know why.” As previous witnesses have also confirmed, the Enquirer was willing to pay handsomely to bury the McDougal story, all to help Trump just before the election.