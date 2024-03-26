Michael Cohen Gives Dire Warning to Trump on Hush-Money Case
Cohen will be a key witness in Donald Trump’s hush-money trial—and he had some choice words for his former boss.
A former employee of Donald Trump has a small message for his old boss now that his hush-money trial has a concrete date: “Be worried.”
Michael Cohen, Trump’s former attorney turned fixer, took to MSNBC on Monday to send the warning to the GOP presidential nominee.
“He shouldn’t be worried about me,” Cohen told Jen Psaki. “He should be worried about the Manhattan district attorney, the district attorney of New York prosecutors, he should be worried about the documentary evidence, he should be worried about all of the witnesses that are going to be coming into that trial simply because, as others have also appropriately put it, this is a simple case.”
On Monday, Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan ruled that jury selection will begin April 15. It’s the first criminal trial officially on the docket for the former president, while the proceedings for his three other criminal trials are on hold thanks to appeals and delay tactics from Trump’s legal team.
Trump is accused of using Cohen to sweep an affair with porn actress Stormy Daniels under the rug ahead of the 2016 presidential election. He’s facing 34 felony charges in this case for allegedly falsifying business records with the intent to further an underlying crime. Trump has pleaded not guilty on all counts.
Despite Trump’s efforts to keep them both far away from the courthouse, Cohen and Daniels are both expected to be star witnesses in the trial.