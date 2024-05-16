Skip Navigation
Talia Jane


Lara Trump Prepares for Babbling Father-in-Law’s Debate Defeat

Team Trump seems to be already freaking out about the debate with Biden.

Lara Trump speaks at a lectern
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The same day Biden and Trump agreed to participate in two presidential debates, Lara Trump appeared on Fox News’s Hannity to toss out a well-worn talking point from Team Trump, claiming the debates are rigged.

“It’s rigged so heavily in Joe Biden’s favor,” Lara Trump told viewers about the debate her father-in-law agreed to participate in. “But everything always is.”

The buzzword accusation comes more than a month before Trump and Biden’s first debate, which will be held on June 27 at CNN’s Atlanta headquarters, and establishes a convenient pacifier for Trump fans if and when Trump repeats his 2020 performance and loses the debate to the less showmany but generally more coherent Biden.

Lara Trump folded the lazy accusation into recent polling data showing Trump leading in five battleground states as protests against Biden’s handling of Israel’s bombardment of Gaza continue to dog him. According to surveys by The New York Times, Siena College, and The Philadelphia Inquirer, Trump leads Biden in Michigan, Arizona, Nevada, Georgia, and Pennsylvania, with Biden leading in Wisconsin.

The Republican National Committee, which Lara Trump began chairing in March, opted out of participating in Commission on Presidential Debates–led debates two years ago when it was chaired by Ronna McDaniel. The CPD had scheduled debates this year between the Democratic and Republican presidential nominees for October. On Wednesday, Biden announced he would not be participating in CPD-led debates, instead offering Trump dates that would account for early voting. Trump eagerly accepted.

Despite the uphill battle Trump faces appealing to normal people, Lara Trump tried to assure Fox viewers her father-in-law will be successful in the debate she’s already decried as rigged, saying: So, if Joe Biden shows up on June 27 and doesn’t come up with an excuse like he has to wash his hair or something, I have full confidence that Donald Trump will outperform him.”

Hafiz Rashid


Ron DeSantis Makes “Climate Change Isn’t Real” Official Florida Law

The Florida governor has taken his fanatical war on the climate to the next level.

Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

Ron DeSantis thinks that if the words “climate change” are removed from Florida state law, nobody has to worry about it.

The Florida governor signed legislation Wednesday that would eliminate climate change as a priority in the state’s energy policies and is set to go into effect July 1. The legislation also takes out most of the references to climate change in Florida law, bans offshore wind, and weakens regulations on natural gas pipelines.

“The legislation I signed today [will] keep windmills off our beaches, gas in our tanks, and China out of our state,” DeSantis told Florida’s Voice, an outlet friendly to the Florida governor. “We’re restoring sanity in our approach to energy and rejecting the agenda of the radical green zealots.”

What’s the point of such a bill? Florida faces many threats from a warming climate, including severe hurricanes, higher temperatures, and rising sea levels and flooding. In many cases, the bill is largely symbolic: The state doesn’t have any offshore wind thanks to its low wind speed and severe hurricanes. Instead, it seems to be just the latest example of DeSantis attempting to gain attention from Republicans nationally through embracing the culture wars.

Previously, DeSantis has passed anti-LGBTQ legislation as well as book bans, and he even banned lab-grown meat despite the industry still being in its infancy. All the while, his popularity has waned in Florida, particularly after he dropped out of the presidential race. This latest bill could put Florida residents at risk from increased weather disasters, while also putting more pressure on the state’s already struggling insurance industry. But DeSantis seems more concerned about his image beyond Florida, and is likely thinking ahead to 2028.

Talia Jane


Mitt Romney Offers Unbelievable Suggestion on Trump’s Crimes

“Frankly, the country doesn’t want to have to go through prosecuting a former president.”

Mitt Romney furrows his brows
Win McNamee/Getty Images

In an exclusive interview on MSNBC’s The 11th Hour With Stephanie Ruhle, Republican Senator Mitt Romney offered some questionable retroactive political calculus for President Biden, saying he should have exerted his presidential pardon power and intervened in the civil and criminal cases against Donald Trump.

“[Biden] should have fought like crazy to keep this prosecution from going forward,” Romney said during the interview.

“Had I been President Biden, when the Justice Department brought out indictments, I would have immediately pardoned him,” he added. “Why? Well, because it makes me, President Biden, the big guy and the person I pardoned the little guy. And, number two, it’s not going to get resolved before the election. It’s not going to have an impact before the election. And, frankly, the country doesn’t want to have to go through prosecuting a former president.”

Biden only has pardon power over federal cases. The Trump Organization civil fraud case, the Georgia 2020 election interference case, and the currently ongoing hush-money trial are all being overseen by state and local prosecutors and would be ineligible for presidential pardon.

“It was a win-win for Donald Trump,” claimed Romney about the cases brought against Trump. Meanwhile, Trump has described his ongoing legal turmoil as “election interference” as the trials keep him away from the campaign trail and restrict what topics he can discuss in public.

Romney described Biden’s inaction on using his legislative sway to influence judicial investigations and cases an “enormous error.”

Polling from PBS in early May found a solid 20 percent of Americans aren’t paying attention to Trump’s hush-money trial at all, with another 21 percent flat certain he did nothing wrong. Forty-seven percent of Americans think Trump did something illegal, while another 30 percent believe he acted unethically but not against the law, according to the poll.

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling


Internet Shreds Chiefs Player for Bonkers, Hateful Graduation Speech

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker has become the butt of the internet’s jokes.

Harrison Butker speaks into a microphone
Perry Knotts/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker might not be able to kick his way out of the controversy sparked by a college commencement speech he gave Saturday, telling the women in the crowd that they ought to return to the kitchen rather than join the workforce.

​​”For the ladies present today, congratulations on an amazing accomplishment.… I want to speak directly to you briefly, because I think it is you, the women, who have had the most diabolical lies told to you,” Butker said at Benedictine College, a private Catholic university located in Atchison, Kansas. “How many of you are sitting here now, about to cross this stage, and are thinking about all the promotions and titles you are gonna get in your career?

“Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world, but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world,” Butker said, emotionally adding that his success came at the expense of his wife, which made the crowd burst into applause.

But women online weren’t nearly as accepting of the antiquated perspective.

Others dug into Butker’s background—a man raised in a wealthy family thanks to his mother’s career as a medical physicist at the Emory University Department of Radiation Oncology.

Screenshot of a tweet
Screenshot
Screenshot of a tweet
Screenshot

You can watch Butker’s full speech here.

The chauvinistic messaging could even cause problems for another Chiefs player, team captain Travis Kelce, whose relationship with international pop superstar—and self-described feminist—Taylor Swift has launched him and the football team to national celebrity status.

Screenshot of a tweet
Screenshot
Hafiz Rashid


Pathetic Trump Already Trying to Weasel Out of Debating Biden

After agreeing to two debates with Biden, Donald Trump seems to be trying to set up an excuse to escape the whole thing.

Justin Lane/Pool/Getty Images

After President Joe Biden and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump on Wednesday morning agreed to two debates in June and September, Trump suddenly began trying to push a third debate all on his own.

“Please let this TRUTH serve to represent that I hereby accept debating Crooked Joe Biden on FoxNews. The date will be Wednesday, October 2nd. The Hosts will be Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post Wednesday afternoon.

Trump’s campaign had announced that it had accepted an invitation from CNN to debate Biden on June 27—as well as a second invite for a debate moderated by ABC on September 10. Biden, who had previously accepted an invitation from CNN, also agreed to take part in ABC News’s debate as well. But Trump’s post seems to indicate that the former president is trying to alter the agreement on his own. Biden’s campaign accused him of “playing games.”

“Donald Trump has a long history of playing games with debates: complaining about the rules, breaking those rules, pulling out at the last minute, or not showing up at all—which he’s done repeatedly in all three cycles he’s run for president,” said Biden’s reelection campaign chair, Jen O’Malley Dillon, in a statement.

“President Biden made his terms clear for two one-on-one debates, and Donald Trump accepted those terms. No more games. No more chaos, no more debate about debates. We’ll see Donald Trump on June 27th in Atlanta—if he shows up,” Dillion added.

Is Trump trying to make excuses and eventually weasel out of debates? He already skipped debates during the Republican presidential primaries, but those were to his political advantage as he never trailed any of his GOP opponents in the polls. In this case, chickening out would probably look very bad. It should be easy to debate an opponent you’ve dubbed “Sleepy Joe.” Of course, Trump has little room to talk, now that he’s been caught snoozing multiple times during his hush-money trial. 

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling


Biden Appointee Cites Jewish Faith in Resignation Over War in Gaza

An Interior Department staffer accused the president of “making Jews the face of the American war machine.”

Jewish demonstrators protest in support of Gaza
Celal Gunes/Anadolu/Getty Images

Another Biden administration appointee has resigned over the president’s failure to take a hard line on the war in Gaza.

Lily Greenberg Call, an Interior Department staffer who is, incidentally, the first Jewish appointee to resign over the issue, accused President Joe Biden of leveraging the Jewish people to justify his “disastrous, continued support for Israel’s genocide on Gaza.”

In her resignation letter, Call recalled her family history: people forced out of Europe under antisemitic persecution forging a harsh, new life in the United States.

“Two generations later, I have the honor of working as an appointee for the President of the United States. The weight of this position is not lost on me,” Call wrote to Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, outlining the gravity of the American dream of upward mobility for her community. “And yet, I have asked myself many times over the last eight months: what is the point of having power if you will not use it to stop crimes against humanity?

“What I have learned from my Jewish tradition is that every life is precious. That we are obligated to stand up for those facing violence and oppression, and to question authority in the face of injustice.”

Screenshot of a tweet
Screenshot

Israel has killed more than 35,000 Palestinians, more than half of them women and children, since October 7, by way of mass bombings, forced displacement, famine, and the obstruction of humanitarian aid—“none of which would be possible without American weapons, and none of which have been condemned by President Biden,” Call wrote.

“The United States has long enabled Israeli war crimes and the status quo of apartheid and occupation. That status quo does not keep Israelis safe, nor Jews around the world. It certainly does not protect Palestinians, who have the right to freedom, safety, self-determination, and dignity, just as much as Jewish people do, and every person does,” Call continued. “Making Jews the face of the American war machine makes us less safe.”

Call is at least the fifth mid-to-senior-level staffer to make a public declaration against the “politically disastrous” war by resigning. A longtime political activist and campaign worker, Call had helped Vice President Kamala Harris and Biden in their respective presidential campaigns and was a longtime advocate for Israel in Washington prior to joining the Interior Department.

More on the Biden administration's response to Gaza:
The Democrats Have a Joe Biden Problem
Talia Jane


RFK Jr. Lashes Out Over Trump and Biden Debate Rules

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his brainworm are miffed by the new presidential debate rules.

Mario Tama/Getty Images

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., antivax disinformation king and literally brainwormed independent presidential candidate, accused Biden and Trump of colluding with one another to exclude him from the presidential debate stage.

“They are trying to exclude me from their debate because they are afraid I would win,” Kennedy wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Kennedy is currently polling at roughly 10 percent.

Kennedy’s accusation follows a direct challenge Wednesday morning from Biden to Trump for two debates, after which both candidates quickly agreed on the first date and venue: CNN’s Atlanta headquarters on June 27.

The first presidential debate requires candidates to appear on enough state ballots to potentially obtain the required 270 delegates needed to win the general election, as does the September debate to be hosted by ABC News. Kennedy does not meet that threshold. Similarly, Kennedy also fails to meet the threshold to appear on later debates hosted by the Commission on Presidential Debates, which also require ballot access and a minimum 15 percent in polling. Biden and Trump both stated they would not participate in CPD-hosted debates this year.

Adding insult to brain injury, Kennedy won’t be able to even attend the Biden-Trump debate at CNN, as it will occur without an audience—likely to impede disruptions by anti-genocide protesters, which have plagued all of Biden’s public appearances since last year.

While this news may come as a tough pill to swallow for the historically anti-medicinal Kennedy, we can rest easy knowing even if he can’t debate Biden and Trump, nothing can stop him from debating reality.

Hafiz Rashid


Even Aaron Rodgers Had No Clue Why RFK Jr. Offered Him VP Role

The football player shared his stunned reaction when Robert F. Kennedy Jr. talked to him about being his vice president.

Aaron Rodgers speaks at a mic and splays his hand out
Rich Schultz/Getty Images

When Robert F. Kennedy Jr. told Aaron Rodgers that he was considering making the New York Jets quarterback his running mate, Rodgers was surprised.

Rodgers immediately told the independent presidential candidate, “Are you serious? I’m a fucking football player,” the quarterback recalled in a recent interview with Tucker Carlson, noting that he would “love to be a part of bringing [America] back to what she used to be.”

“Oh yeah, I thought about it,” Rodgers said when Carlson asked if he was interested. “I definitely thought about it because I love Bobby, and I just wanted to hear what he had to say about it.”

Kennedy would later announce Silicon Valley investor and lawyer Nicole Shanahan as his vice presidential pick. Still, Rodgers has vocally supported Kennedy, and it’s not hard to see why. The football player has expressed similar views to the candidate on the Covid-19 vaccine and the virus itself.

In his interview with Carlson, Rodgers compared Joe Biden negatively to Russian leader Vladimir Putin. Kennedy has also spoken favorably of Putin, particularly regarding Russia’s war with Ukraine, and called Biden a bigger threat to democracy than Donald Trump.

Kennedy has not had good press as of late. Disgraced actor Kevin Spacey has come out in support of the candidate, and Kennedy has had to contend with the revelation that he once had a parasite in his brain. The rest of the extended Kennedy family refuse to offer their support. Many of his old colleagues in the environmental movement have also spoken out against his candidacy, cutting into a base of support that includes admirers of his family and wealthy “new age hippies.” All of this overwhelmingly indicates that Kennedy is little more than a spoiler candidate, but whether this is better for Trump or Biden remains to be seen.

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling


How Abortion Bans Put Black Women in the Most Danger

More than half of Black women have little to no abortion access.

People hold up pro-abortion protest signs
Stephen Zenner/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

More than half of all Black women across the United States have little to no access to abortions, according to a joint report released Wednesday by two reproductive rights organizations.

Since the reversal of Roe v. Wade in 2022, more than 6.7 million Black women, or 57 percent of Black women between the ages of 15 and 49, have had their abortion access taken away. They live across 26 states—predominantly in the South—that have banned or are likely to ban the medical procedure, according to data collected by the National Partnership for Women & Families, or NPWF, and the National Black Women’s Reproductive Justice Agenda.

But abortion access is about more than a single reproductive choice. More than 58 percent of the Black women who live in these states are already mothers, and research shows that mothers who are left with no other option than to raise another child face increased economic insecurity that challenges the development of their existing children.

NPWF president Jocelyn Frye told NBC News that Black women in those states are “overwhelmingly” concerned about the ramifications that the bans will have.

“In addition to abortion bans, they’re also concerned about things like economic opportunity and cost of living, racial justice, which are directly tied to the abortion bans,” Frye told the outlet.

Restricted abortion access also exacerbates the Black maternal health crisis. Black women are three times more likely to die during childbirth than any other race due to a lack of access to high-quality maternal health care, fueled by systemic racism and discrimination.

“Part of the history around these issues is that too often the experiences of women of color, specifically Black women, but Latinas, Native women, AAPI women, were ignored,” Regina Davis Moss, president of the National Black Women’s Reproductive Justice Agenda, told NBC. “The assumption was that what works for white women works for everybody.”

“I want us to move away from a ‘they’ mentality and move towards a ‘we,’ because that’s how we’re going to solve these issues,” Davis Moss said.

Talia Jane


Rudy Giuliani Launches Absurd Grift as Legal Woes Threaten to Bury Him

Things are not going well for poor Rudy.

Rudy Giuliani makes a weird face
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

If you’ve ever wanted to share a cup of steaming Rudy with your favorite second cousin, now you can. Rudy Giuliani—once dubbed “America’s Mayor” and now bankrupt and embroiled in lawsuits—has gone the way of seemingly all right-wing grifters: hocking a personally branded line of coffee.

“I’ve moved at a fast pace, and have had many different roles in life,” a quote attributed to the perennially sued former mayor reads. “But the one constant thing has been a good cup of coffee, which is now proven to have health benefits,” the quote reads—because it wouldn’t be a proper conservative grift without fantastically vague claims of “health benefits.”

Offering three varieties of beans to avoid debtors’ prison—“bold,” decaf, and “morning”—the two-pound bags, all named “Rudy,” with Giuliani’s face prominently displayed, sell for $29.99 a pop. According to Whoxy, a domain-registrar lookup tool, Giuliani’s coffee site was registered March 26, just two days before he told a judge he can’t sell his $3.5 million condo because he needs it for his main grift: podcasting.

Strapped for cash and hoping to percolate some excitement for his desperate new venture, Giuliani is offering the first 100 orders the opportunity to snag an A.I.-designed bag signed by the Mussolini of Manhattan himself.

Conservative figures—not including tax, shipping, or cost of the product and branding—estimate Giuliani would need to sell 4,934,978.33 bags of “Rudy” to square up with the $148 million judgment against him stemming from baseless claims he made against two Georgia poll workers in 2020. That doesn’t include any of his other legal fees or pending civil cases against him. For those, he’ll need a hope and a prayer. Or he’ll start selling Rudy-themed Bibles.

