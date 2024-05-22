James Comer Is About to Become Trump’s New Enemy
James Comer—of all people—could force Donald Trump to expose his shady finances.
Republican Representative James Comer has teamed up with an unlikely ally—Democratic Representative Katie Porter—on a landmark ethics bill. And it’s sure to piss off Donald Trump.
On Wednesday, Comer and Porter introduced a bill that would require candidates for president and vice president to disclose tax filings for the two years before entering the White House, for every year they are in office, and for two years after that. The bill would also require presidential and vice presidential candidates, along with their close family members, to make any payments, big gifts, and loans from foreign entities public. While it doesn’t attach any legal penalties, the bill does extend Congress’s authority to pursue such financial documents.
Comer told The Wall Street Journal that the bill is not a partisan political tool from either Porter or himself.
“She’s not doing it to pick on Trump and I’m not doing it to pick on Biden,” Comer said.
That seems hard to believe, though. Comer, as chair of the House Committee on Oversight, has led a long and futile effort to impeach President Joe Biden on sham corruption charges. Comer’s so-called evidence against Biden and his son, Hunter, was later found to have come from an indicted former FBI informant who was working for Russian intelligence officials, but as recently as last month, he was still saying impeachment was on the table.
Contrary to what Comer and many other Republicans say, though, Biden has been forthcoming about releasing his tax returns, releasing them for several years before and after being elected president. In contrast, Trump’s tax returns were only released after a long, drawn out fight with Democrats in Congress.
Porter, a protégé of Senator Elizabeth Warren and a former college professor, has a reputation for strong research and asking tough questions in Congress, unlike Comer, meaning that Trump and his family ought to be worried about their finances and foreign dealings. The former president’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, has made several controversial deals during and after Trump’s presidency. Trump’s businesses took in millions of dollars from foreign governments while he was president, including profits from the hotel he used to operate in Washington, D.C.
Like it or not, Comer may have just accidentally made himself Trump’s next top enemy.