Trump Brags About “Very Beautiful” Relationship With Cruel Despot
This is almost too on the nose.
Donald Trump is still reminiscing about the greatest love of his presidency: Kim Jong Un, the supreme leader of North Korea.
In an interview with right-wing podcaster Tim Pool over the weekend, Trump spoke at length about how good his relationship was with the dictator, claiming that Hillary Clinton would have brought the country to the brink of war had she been president.
“It boiled down to something that was very beautiful, the way it happened, and I got along with him very well,” Trump said, saying that their relationship “morphed” from insults early on.
“He respected me, I respected him,” said Trump. He called Kim a “very smart guy, very strong guy” and the “absolute leader” of his country.
It’s not the first time Trump has spoken glowingly of Kim in recent days. At his rally in the Bronx last week, Trump praised Kim in addition to fellow authoritarians Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, and Viktor Orban, saying they were “at the top of their game, whether you like it or not.”
Trump spent a lot of time during his presidency trying to woo Kim, exchanging letters and engaging in two summits, only for no peace deal or actual rapprochement to come of it. So why gush about Kim now? Perhaps he’s trying to invent some kind of accomplishment to tout on the campaign trial. Or, perhaps he’s trying to paper over recent, more accurate news.
Just a week ago, Trump’s ambassador to the European Union from 2018 to 2020, Gordon Sondland, said in an interview with Foreign Policy that he once asked Trump privately about Kim.
“‘OK, Mr. President, cut the bullshit. What do you think of Kim?’” Sondland says he asked Trump. “And he goes, ‘That fucker would knife me in the stomach if he had the chance.’”
U.S. intelligence agencies worry that Kim and other dictators might take steps to tip the election in Trump’s favor, launching an “October surprise” event on his behalf. It’s no secret that such authoritarians prefer Trump in office to be able to carry out their schemes unbothered.